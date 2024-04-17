Women’s Empowerment in Tech and Entrepreneurship: Insights from BRICS CCI WE 2024 Report

The Women Empowerment division of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) released a comprehensive report on the role of technology and entrepreneurship in advancing women’s empowerment across BRICS nations. This analysis reveals the ongoing efforts and challenges in these sectors while highlighting the importance of gender equality initiatives.

Key Highlights:

The report highlights the crucial role of women’s empowerment in achieving Sustainable Development Goals and promoting economic and social development.

The expansion of BRICS in 2023 includes new members, now representing over 47% of the global population and 36% of the global GDP.

The report emphasizes the commitment of BRICS countries to enhancing gender equality, with a focus on technological empowerment and entrepreneurship for women.

Overview of Women’s Roles Across BRICS Nations

Diverse Participation and Challenges

In Brazil, about 30% of businesses are led or created by women, though they often face hurdles in accessing financing.

Russia sees significant female participation in tech roles, with 40% of researchers being women, yet there is scant venture capital funding for female-led startups.

Indian women are notable contributors to STEM fields, but they struggle with accessing leadership roles and obtaining venture capital, securing only 0.3% of startup funding.

In China, female scientists make up about 45% of the science workforce, actively participating in major fields like space exploration and computer science.

South African women hold about 28% of leadership roles in tech companies, demonstrating substantial involvement in this sector.

Global Perspectives on Women’s Technological Empowerment

Broader Impacts and Strategic Needs

The report also includes insights from non-BRICS countries, showing a broad spectrum of female participation and the challenges they face.

Countries like Iran and Egypt are making significant strides in increasing female participation in the workforce and STEM fields respectively, promoting a more inclusive environment.

The UAE’s efforts have led to women comprising 30% of public sector leadership roles, marking significant progress in gender diversity.

Moving Forward: Policies and Recommendations

According to Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE, “It is crucial to prioritize gender equality initiatives to create an inclusive environment for women in business. This will pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future worldwide.”

Ankita Sachdeva, Joint Director of BRICS CCI, stressed the importance of continued advocacy for policies that enhance women’s access to resources and opportunities in the tech and business sectors.

Dr. Shahana Qutab, Director and Co-founder of Techarc, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to support women entrepreneurs and create a nurturing environment for their success.

The BRICS CCI WE 2024 Report serves as both an analysis of current landscapes and a directive for future efforts to ensure gender equality in technology and entrepreneurship. This document is a call to action for all stakeholders to engage in persistent efforts to bridge gender gaps in these crucial sectors.