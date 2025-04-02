WWE Superstars Invade Clash of Clans Leading to WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Supercell, the creators of the popular mobile game Clash of Clans, have announced a collaboration that brings WWE Superstars into the game throughout April. The partnership will culminate with a sponsored match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Beginning today, Clash of Clans players will encounter reimagined versions of WWE Superstars such as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, and Bianca Belair within the game. The month-long event introduces WWE-themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetic items, and hidden references to WWE history.

Cody Rhodes, a known long-time player of Clash of Clans, will be featured as the “Barbarian King” character. Rhodes, who plays under the handle “OverlordRhodes,” stars in the launch video, showcasing a gameplay style focused on destruction and domination.

Other WWE Superstars integrated into Clash of Clans include:

Rhea Ripley as “Archer Queen”

The Undertaker as “Grand Warden”

Bianca Belair as “Royal Champion”

Rey Mysterio as “Minion Prince”

Kane as “P.E.K.K.A”

Becky Lynch as “Valkyrie”

Jey Uso as “Thrower”

In a statement, Cody Rhodes expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory.”

Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell, highlighted the scale of the partnership. “This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we’ve never created before – from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage.”

Clash of Clans, which boasts over two billion lifetime downloads, will feature the WWE integration throughout April. The partnership will reach its peak with a sponsored match at WrestleMania 41, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.