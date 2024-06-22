X to Charge for Livestreaming: Elon Musk’s Latest Move in Monetizing the Platform

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will soon require users to have a premium subscription in order to initiate a livestream. The company revealed this change in a post on its official @Live profile, stating that “Live video is a powerful tool for connecting with your audience, and we want to ensure that everyone has access to this feature.” However, access will now come at a cost, as the company has stated the feature will be limited to “Verified Organizations and Verified Individuals.”

The new policy represents a significant shift for X, which has traditionally offered livestreaming as a free service. The move is widely seen as part of Elon Musk’s broader strategy to monetize the platform and reduce its reliance on advertising revenue. Since Musk took over the company in late 2022, he has implemented a series of changes aimed at generating revenue, including introducing paid verification, subscription services, and now, charging for livestreaming.

The decision to charge for livestreaming has drawn mixed reactions from users and industry observers. Some have criticized the move as a way to limit free expression and make it harder for smaller creators and organizations to reach their audiences. Others have applauded it as a necessary step to ensure the quality and security of livestreams on the platform. It is not yet clear whether this change will drive a significant number of users towards the X Premium subscription, as the company hopes.

X has not yet disclosed the exact pricing for the livestreaming feature, nor has it specified when the new policy will take effect. However, the announcement has already sparked debate about the future of live video on social media platforms and the growing trend towards subscription-based models.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the monetization of social media platforms is becoming increasingly common. This move by X is just one example of how companies are exploring new ways to generate revenue and create sustainable business models in an ever-changing market. The impact of this change on X’s user base and the broader social media landscape remains to be seen.