Xbox’s Free Play Days Event Offers a Diverse Gaming Experience

Xbox Game Pass Free Play Days this weekend include PGA TOUR 2K23, Park Beyond, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Try them for free until July 22nd or 28th!

Xbox is celebrating the weekend with a new lineup of games available to Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate subscribers as part of its Free Play Days event. From the virtual greens of a golf course to the whimsical world of theme park design, and even an adventure in the world of Pandora, this weekend’s offerings cater to a variety of gaming interests.

PGA TOUR 2K23: Tee Off with the Pros

Golf enthusiasts can dive into the world of professional golf with PGA TOUR 2K23. This simulation game features a roster of playable male and female professional golfers, including legendary players like Tiger Woods. With new licensed courses, enhanced controls, and an in-depth MyCAREER mode, players can experience the thrill of the PGA TOUR firsthand. The game also offers creative outlets with the Course Designer mode and new MyPLAYER Skills and Archetypes. PGA TOUR 2K23 has been praised for its realistic gameplay and attention to detail, making it a must-try for golf fans.

Park Beyond: Unleash Your Inner Imagineer

For those who dream of building and managing their own theme parks, Park Beyond provides the perfect playground. This simulation game allows players to design and customize every aspect of their park, from thrilling roller coasters to charming food stalls. With a focus on both creativity and management, Park Beyond offers a balanced experience for those who enjoy the operational aspects of running a park as well as those who simply want to let their imaginations run wild.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Explore the World of Pandora

The Free Play Days event also offers a five-hour free trial of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an action-adventure game set in the immersive world of Avatar. Released in 2023, the game may have been overshadowed by the buzz surrounding The Game Awards, but this trial provides an excellent opportunity for players to experience the game firsthand. Explore the lush landscapes of Pandora, engage in combat, and uncover the secrets of this unique world before deciding whether to purchase the full game.

Availability and Additional Information

PGA TOUR 2K23 and Park Beyond will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate subscribers until July 22nd, giving players ample time to explore these immersive worlds. The free trial of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be accessible until July 28th, allowing for a deeper dive into the game’s content.

Xbox’s Free Play Days event continues to provide subscribers with access to a diverse range of games, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a sports fan, a creative visionary, or an adventurer at heart, this weekend’s offerings are sure to keep you entertained.