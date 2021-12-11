Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8 GB RAM now on sale in China

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition which comes across as the newest model to join the Xiaomi 11 series has now been launched in China. The phone however is just the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that has been rebranded as the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition for sale in China. The same was launched in India earlier this year. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and comes with an 8 GB RAM along with storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB. There is a 6.55-inch full HD+ hole punch display having a 90 Hz refresh rate. Then there also are the triple rear cameras and a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition price and availability

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version is set to go on sale in China for CNY 1,999, which comes to around Rs. 23,800. Similarly, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version is priced CNY 2,299 or around Rs. 27,300. It’s not known when it is going to debut in other international markets though the same debuted in India in September this year where it starts at Rs. 26,999. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition will be available in China in colour options of Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition specification

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition offers a 6.55-inch full HD+ display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood lies an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that is coupled to an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB.

For optics, there is the triple camera setup at the rear comprising of a 64 MP f/1.79 lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5 MP macro lens. A 20 MP f/2.24 lens front cam sits within the front punch hole and should be ideal for selfies and video chats.

Power comes from a 4,250 mAh battery that is supported by a 33W fast charger. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and Infrared. Plus, there is also a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Sensors that the phone comes with include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 which is based on Android 11. The phone also comes across as the lightest and thinnest 5G phone with a weight of 157 grams and a thickness of just 6.81 mm.