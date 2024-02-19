Xiaomi 14 India Launch Confirmed on March 7: Specs, Price, and More Details

Following a period filled with speculation and anticipated updates, Xiaomi has officially announced the arrival of its Xiaomi 14 smartphone in India on March 7. This announcement comes after the Xiaomi 14 series made its initial debut in China in October of the previous year, with a global launch event slated for February 25.

Xiaomi 14 Launch in India

Xiaomi’s confirmation of the Xiaomi 14’s Indian launch was made via its X (formerly Twitter) account. Although the Xiaomi 14 series encompasses three models – the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra – indications suggest that India might initially only see the launch of the standard Xiaomi 14 model.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications: Expected

While specifics regarding the Xiaomi 14‘s features and pricing in India remain under wraps, insights into the device’s specifications can be gleaned from its Chinese variant. The device boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and achieving a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, developed in collaboration with Leica, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 14 is energized by a 4610 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, showcasing its premium status. It is available in four appealing colors: Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink.

Xiaomi 14 Expected Pricing in India

The device’s launch price in China provides a benchmark for its potential pricing in India. With the base model starting at CNY 3,999 and the top variant reaching CNY 4,999, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to be priced around ₹50,000 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, with the highest configuration possibly going up to ₹60,000.