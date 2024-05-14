Xiaomi 15 Series Expected to be More Expensive than Predecessors

Xiaomi 15 series is rumored to be more expensive, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and advanced camera systems, with a launch expected in October 2024.

The Xiaomi 15 series is set to launch with a price hike, according to multiple reports from reliable sources. The upcoming flagship series, including the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, is rumored to be more expensive than the Xiaomi 14 series. This potential price increase has been tipped by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station and other industry insiders​.

Expected Features and Specifications

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

One of the primary reasons for the anticipated price increase is the inclusion of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. This chipset, manufactured using TSMC’s 2nd generation 3nm process (N3E), is expected to offer significant performance improvements, which likely contributes to the higher production costs​.

Display and Design

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to feature advanced display technologies. The standard Xiaomi 15 model is likely to retain a 6.36-inch AMOLED display similar to its predecessors, while the Xiaomi 15 Pro could sport a 2K resolution AMOLED panel with thinner bezels and slight curvature​​. Additionally, the series might introduce an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security​​.

Camera Upgrades

The Xiaomi 15 series is rumored to come with substantial camera enhancements. Reports suggest the inclusion of a 50-megapixel periscope lens and high-magnification telephoto shooter, which are expected to significantly improve the photographic capabilities of the devices​​.

Launch Timeline

The Xiaomi 15 series is anticipated to follow a similar launch schedule to the Xiaomi 14 series. It is expected to be unveiled in China around mid-October 2024, with a global rollout likely in early 2025​​.

Market Impact

The potential price increase for the Xiaomi 15 series may not be well-received globally, especially given that the Xiaomi 14 series already had higher price points compared to its competitors. For example, the Xiaomi 14 was priced higher than the Samsung Galaxy S24 in several markets​​.

While the exact pricing details are yet to be confirmed, the combination of advanced hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and enhanced camera systems, suggests that the Xiaomi 15 series will offer significant improvements over its predecessors. However, consumers should be prepared for a higher price tag, reflecting these premium upgrades.