Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Redmi Note 3: Should you wait for Redmi 3S launch?

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has yet another pocket-friendly device up its sleeve – the Redmi 3S. The company has already launched the device in China at 699 Yuan (approximately Rs. 7,000) and might launch the device in India as well. The smartphone gets almost the same specs as the Redmi Note 3. We do a head to head comparison between to see which one is a more value-packed offering:

Display and Battery:

The Redmi Note 3 rocks a 5.5-inch Full HD display while the Redmi 3S gets a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 3 comes with a 4,050 mAh battery while the Redmi 3S gets a slightly beefier 4,100 mAh battery.

Processor and Memory:

The Redmi Note 3 features a 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor while the Redmi 3S gets a 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor. Both devices come with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB built-in storage variants with support for microSD expansion.

Camera:

The Redmi Note 3 sports 16MP and 5MP rear and front cameras while the Redmi 3S features a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera.

OS and UI:

The Redmi Note 3 runs Android 5.0 Lollipop out-of-the-box with MIUI 7, though is expected to get upgraded to the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow. While the Redmi 3S runs the latest, It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and the latest MIUI 8 update is also expected soon.

Design and Features:

Both devices flaunt a metal unibody design giving them a premium and elegant feel. The Redmi Note 3 is available in Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey color variants while the Redmi 3S comes in Grey, Silver and Gold colour variants. Both devices get a fingerprint sensor on the back that can also be used as a shutter button in the camera app.

Connectivity:

Both devices get hybrid dual-SIM slots with similar connectivity options which include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a microUSB 2.0 port

Pricing and Availability:

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 3S smartphone in China in two variants. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at 699 Yuan while the 3GB RAM variant costs 899 Yuan. The company is expected to launch the device in India at a launch event on August 3, and is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs. 7,000 – Rs. 8,000.

The Redmi Note 3 is available on several Indian e-commerce websites for a starting price of around Rs. 9,999.

Wrap Up:

Both devices are value-packed offerings and come with an impressive set of specs for the price. However, the Redmi Note 3 gets a larger 5.5-inch compared to the 5-inch display of Redmi 3S. The former also gets a higher full-HD display resolution compared to the 720P HD display of the Redmi 3S.

The Redmi Note also gets a more powerful Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz compared to the 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 430 processor of the Redmi 3S. The Redmi Note 3 is a better option if you’re looking for more powerful device with high-end innards.

Though the Redmi 3S will is a more pocket-friendly device in terms of pricing. If you’re looking for a value-packed entry-level device then the Redmi 3S is an ideal choice.