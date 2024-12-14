Xiaomi Open-Sources Vela System for Enhanced IoT Development

Xiaomi open-sources its Vela system as OpenVela, an embedded software platform for IoT development. It supports various hardware architectures and promotes global developer collaboration.

Xiaomi has officially announced the open-sourcing of its Vela system, introducing the OpenVela project on platforms like GitHub and Gitee under the Apache 2.0 protocol. This move signifies a major advancement in Xiaomi’s IoT ecosystem and promotes global developer collaboration.

What is the Xiaomi Vela System?

The Vela system is an embedded software platform built on NuttX, an open-source, real-time operating system known for its small footprint. Engineered for IoT development, Vela boasts high performance and flexibility despite requiring minimal memory (as low as 8KB). It supports various CPU architectures and many-core SoCs. Currently, Vela powers over 1,000 types of smart home and wearable products, demonstrating its versatility. The name “Vela,” derived from Latin, signifies “sail” and represents a constellation, symbolizing a collective journey towards innovation in the IoT domain.

OpenVela: Expanding the Horizon

OpenVela, the open-source iteration of the Vela system, shares the same code base but aims to empower developers worldwide. It upholds the principles of lightweight architecture, security, and high scalability, catering to diverse IoT application needs. OpenVela runs on a multitude of hardware architectures, including ARM32, ARM64, RISC-V, Xtensa, MIPS, and CEVA. While primarily using C/C++ for programming, it also facilitates rapid application development in JavaScript.

Key Features of OpenVela

Highly Scalable and Modular: Adaptable to a wide array of IoT scenarios, from micro BLE modules with limited RAM to sophisticated smart devices.

Heterogeneous Computing Support: Enables seamless inter-processor communication between MCUs, GPUs, NPUs, and other processors in multi-core environments.

Standard Compatibility: Being based on Apache NuttX, OpenVela exhibits high compatibility with POSIX standards, simplifying software porting from systems like Linux.

Full Connectivity: Supports essential protocols like Bluetooth, WiFi, Matter, LTE Cat1, and more, ensuring smooth integration with Xiaomi’s HyperConnect for enhanced device interoperability.

Rich Development Tools: Offers a comprehensive suite of tools for debugging, performance analysis, and system monitoring, streamlining development workflows.

Integration with Android and HyperOS

Xiaomi plans to further integrate OpenVela with Android systems, fostering synergy between smartphones and IoT devices. Additionally, it will work in conjunction with HyperOS, Xiaomi’s operating system, to elevate the user experience across its product ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

The open-source nature of OpenVela is expected to catalyze broader collaboration and innovation within the AIoT landscape. Project OpenVela lays a robust foundation for IoT development, providing a powerful, flexible, and developer-friendly platform.