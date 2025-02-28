Xiaomi Releases Buds 5 Pro: Price, Features Detailed

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro launched with Harman-tuned audio, 40 hours battery. Details on price, features, and specs. Read the full report.

Xiaomi launches the Buds 5 Pro, wireless earbuds featuring Harman-tuned audio and up to 40 hours of total battery life. The device targets users who prioritize sound quality and extended use. The company announced the release, detailing the earbuds’ specifications and pricing.

The Buds 5 Pro emphasize audio performance. Harman Audio tuning aims to provide a balanced sound profile. The earbuds support LDAC codec, a feature that allows for high-resolution audio transmission. This feature enables a richer listening experience for compatible devices.

Battery life is a key feature. The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends this to a total of 40 hours. This extended battery life reduces the need for frequent charging. Users can expect uninterrupted listening for longer durations.

Noise cancellation is included. The Buds 5 Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC). This function reduces ambient noise, allowing for focused listening. Users can adjust the noise cancellation levels based on their environment.

Design and comfort are considered. The earbuds feature an in-ear design. This design aims to provide a secure fit and passive noise isolation. The charging case has a compact form factor for portability.

Connectivity options are standard. The Buds 5 Pro use Bluetooth 5.3. This connection standard provides stable and efficient wireless communication. The earbuds work with Android and iOS devices.

The price of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro varies by region. The company has released pricing details in various markets. Consumers must check local retailers for specific pricing. The product is available for purchase now through Xiaomi’s official website and authorized retail partners.

The earbuds provide a range of features. Users can control playback and answer calls using touch controls on the earbuds. These controls offer convenience and accessibility. The earbuds also support dual-device connection. This feature allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously.

The inclusion of LDAC and Harman tuning suggests a focus on audio enthusiasts. The extended battery life addresses a common user concern. The device targets a wide range of consumers.

The company provides specifications for the earbuds. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers. These drivers produce sound. The frequency response range is 20Hz to 20kHz. This range covers the audible spectrum for humans.

The charging case uses a USB-C port. This port is a standard for charging electronic devices. The charging time for the earbuds and case is approximately one hour. Quick charge is supported. A short charge provides extended playback.

The earbuds are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. This rating means the earbuds are protected from dust and splashes of water. This feature makes them suitable for use during workouts and in light rain.

The device weighs approximately 5 grams per earbud. The charging case weighs approximately 38 grams. The light weight contributes to comfort and portability.

The company’s focus on sound quality, battery life, and noise cancellation positions the Buds 5 Pro as a competitive option. The device enters a market with numerous wireless earbud choices. Consumers will compare features and price.

Xiaomi’s release of the Buds 5 Pro expands its audio product lineup. The company aims to provide a range of audio devices for different user needs. The Buds 5 Pro represent a mid-range to high-end offering.

The device’s specifications and features are consistent with current market trends. Users expect long battery life and good sound from wireless earbuds. The inclusion of ANC and LDAC adds value.

The company provides user manuals and support documentation. Users can access these resources online. The resources provide instructions and troubleshooting information.

The release of the Buds 5 Pro increases competition in the wireless earbud market. Consumers have more options. The device’s success will depend on its performance and price.