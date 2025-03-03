Xiaomi Unveils Flagship Imaging Smartphones – Xiaomi 15 Series with Leica-Inspired Design

Xiaomi, a leading global technology brand, has introduced its latest premium smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 15 Series, during an exclusive event held in both Barcelona and India. Designed to offer top-tier imaging capabilities, the Xiaomi 15 Series continues its collaboration with Leica, showcasing a sophisticated design and high-end professional camera system. Alongside its photography innovations, the Xiaomi 15 Series also boasts cutting-edge performance, Xiaomi HyperOS 2, and a suite of AI-powered features.

The Xiaomi 15 Series is set to launch in India, with Xiaomi confirming that detailed pricing and availability will be revealed on March 11, 2025.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Premium Imaging and Refined Craftsmanship

Inspired by the classic Leica camera aesthetic, Xiaomi 15 Ultra blends elegant design with top-notch materials. Available in a distinctive Silver Chrome finish, the device combines aerospace-grade glass fiber and PU leather for durability and style. Its PU leather back, combined with a retro-styled camera housing, pays tribute to Leica’s timeless designs.

The device features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440, offering 522 ppi pixel density and an impressive peak brightness of 3200 nits. With 1Hz Always-Active Display support, it optimizes battery efficiency, while the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor allows accurate unlocking, even with wet or dirty fingers.

To enhance durability, Xiaomi has integrated the Xiaomi Guardian Structure, using Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0, which improves drop resistance by up to 16 times. The frame, crafted from high-strength CNC aluminum, works alongside Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i to protect against everyday damage.

Professional Quad-Camera System for Ultimate Photography

At the core of Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s photography capabilities lies a 23mm Leica 1-inch main camera equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor. This camera, combined with Leica Summilux lenses, offers an ƒ/1.63 aperture and 14EV dynamic range for detailed low-light images.

With focal lengths ranging from 14mm to 200mm, Xiaomi 15 Ultra caters to every photography style. It features an 8P high-transmittance aspherical lens with dual anti-reflection coating to enhance optical clarity.

For portrait and macro enthusiasts, the 70mm Leica floating telephoto lens captures flattering portraits and close-ups at just 10cm. Long-range photography is supported by a 100mm Leica 200MP ultra-telephoto camera, which extends to 200mm through in-sensor zoom technology. A 14mm Leica ultra-wide camera completes the setup, ideal for landscape and group shots.

On the video front, Xiaomi 15 Ultra supports cinematic slow-motion recording at 4K 120fps on both the main and periscope cameras. Ultra Image Stabilization (UIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) ensure professional-quality videos even during movement. Dolby Vision video recording at 4K 60fps is supported across all focal lengths, with 10-bit Log video for professional post-production.

As the first Android ACES Product Partner, Xiaomi 15 Ultra ensures industry-standard color accuracy for videography. The 4-microphone array supports multiple recording modes, including omni-directional, front, rear, and trajectory tracking, ensuring enhanced audio for creative projects.

Xiaomi also introduces the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition, which features a Leica-inspired design, 67mm filter adapter ring, detachable thumb support, physical shutter buttons, and a 2000mAh integrated battery for extended shooting sessions.

Xiaomi 15: Compact Powerhouse with All-round Excellence

For users preferring a more compact device, Xiaomi 15 offers flagship-level performance in a smaller form. It features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 3200-nit peak brightness and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. Available in Black, White, and Green, the device boasts a micro-curved aluminum frame and a distinctive volcano-shaped camera design.

The Xiaomi 15’s display is TÜV Rheinland certified, ensuring comfortable viewing and reduced eye strain during extended use.

Versatile Triple-Camera System

The Xiaomi 15 features a versatile triple-camera system, covering focal lengths from 14mm to 120mm. The main camera includes a Leica Summilux optical lens with a 7P high-transmittance aspherical lens and anti-glare coating, supported by a large ƒ/1.62 aperture for superior light capture.

The Xiaomi 15’s camera system also uses the Light Hunter 900 sensor for enhanced dynamic range. A 60mm Leica floating telephoto camera with a 50MP sensor enables high-quality telephoto and macro images from just 10cm away. The ultra-wide 14mm Leica camera, also 50MP, offers stunning wide-angle shots.

With Fastshot Mode, the Xiaomi 15 captures street-style photography in just 0.6 seconds. Video capabilities include 8K recording at 30fps and Dolby Vision® 4K at 60fps, complemented by a 4-microphone array for immersive audio.

Cutting-Edge Performance and Battery Life

Both Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, delivering top-tier performance with improved efficiency. Xiaomi IceLoop cooling technology ensures sustained peak performance during demanding tasks.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a 5410mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 15 features a 5240mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Both models use the Xiaomi Surge Battery Management System for optimal longevity.

In terms of memory and storage, Xiaomi 15 Ultra uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, available in a 16GB+512GB variant. The Xiaomi 15 uses LPDDR5X RAM with UFS 4.0 storage, available in a 12GB+512GB configuration.

Enhanced User Experience with Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the Xiaomi 15 Series delivers an enhanced user experience through Xiaomi HyperCore and HyperConnect. These features ensure improved system performance, seamless cross-device connectivity, and robust security.

AI features such as AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Image Enhancement, and AI Film enhance creativity and productivity. Through collaboration with Google, Gemini now integrates directly with Xiaomi Notes, Calendar, and Clock apps.

With Xiaomi HyperConnect, seamless device integration allows smooth file transfers between Xiaomi devices and iOS/macOS. macOS users can even access their Xiaomi phone’s home screen directly for multi-tasking. New features like Cross-device Camera and Combined Cameras allow users to access other device cameras or combine video feeds from multiple devices for events and tutorials.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 15 will start at EUR 999 (12GB + 256GB), while Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be priced from EUR 1499 (16GB + 512GB). The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition will be sold separately for EUR 199.

The India-specific pricing and availability details for the Xiaomi 15 Series will be officially announced on March 11, 2025.