Xpedeon Named PropTech Woman of the Year at Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025

Xpedeon has announced that its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Seema Vakharia, has been recognized as the PropTech Woman of the Year at the 7th Edition of the Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025. This award highlights her significant contributions to digital transformation in the construction and real estate sectors.

Seema Vakharia’s Leadership in PropTech Innovation

With over 18 years of experience at Xpedeon, Seema Vakharia has played a crucial role in establishing the company as a leading provider of ERP solutions for the construction industry. Under her leadership, the company has strengthened its PropTech presence, driving innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Seema Vakharia said,

“Thank you, Realty Plus, for this honor. It is encouraging to see women being acknowledged in this industry. I dedicate this award to my incredible team, whose dedication and innovation have taken Xpedeon from India to the world.”

Xpedeon’s Global Expansion and SaaS Innovation

A key contributor to Xpedeon’s success, Seema Vakharia has been instrumental in launching its cloud-based SaaS platform and expanding its reach across the GCC, UK, Ireland, and India. Her strategic focus on client-driven solutions has set new benchmarks in the PropTech sector.

Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025

The Realty+ PropTech Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025 is a premier event that celebrates innovation and leadership in PropTech. Seema Vakharia’s recognition reaffirms Xpedeon’s commitment to reimagining efficiency and digital transformation in the project-driven industry.