Yamaha FZ S Hybrid: What Changes Mean For Riders

Yamaha FZ S Hybrid gets SMG system for better fuel use. Engine assist during acceleration. Updated instrument cluster. Read details on changes.

Yamaha releases the updated FZ S Hybrid. The motorcycle now features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system. This system provides power assist during acceleration. The change aims to improve fuel economy. The bike maintains its core design. However, the SMG system signifies a shift towards hybrid technology in the commuter motorcycle segment.

The SMG functions as a starter motor and power generator. It also provides a small power boost when the rider accelerates. This assist reduces the engine load. Yamaha claims this reduces fuel consumption. The system engages when the rider opens the throttle from a standstill or during roll-on acceleration. The power assist deactivates after a few seconds or when the engine reaches a certain RPM.

The 149cc air-cooled engine remains the same. It produces 12.4 horsepower and 13.3 Nm of torque. The engine meets BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. This ensures compliance with current regulations. The bike uses a five-speed gearbox.

Changes extend to the instrument cluster. The display provides information about the hybrid system. Riders can monitor the power assist function. The cluster also shows fuel consumption and other standard readings.

The FZ S Hybrid retains its styling. It features a muscular fuel tank and a single-piece seat. The bike uses LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster. The chassis and suspension remain unchanged. The motorcycle uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking consists of a single disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Single-channel ABS is standard.

Yamaha focuses on fuel economy with this update. The SMG system contributes to reduced fuel use. This feature appeals to riders who prioritize fuel efficiency. The bike targets daily commuters. It offers a balance of performance and practicality.

The FZ S Hybrid comes in multiple color options. The price varies depending on the variant. Yamaha provides standard warranty. The company offers service and maintenance support.

The inclusion of the SMG system represents Yamaha’s move towards hybrid technology in its commuter bikes. This change aligns with the growing focus on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The system provides a small power boost. This improves the riding experience.

The FZ S series remains a popular choice in India. The bike’s reliability and affordability contribute to its success. Yamaha expects the hybrid update to further strengthen its position in the market. The company aims to provide riders with a more fuel-efficient and practical motorcycle.

The update reflects Yamaha’s response to changing market demands. Riders increasingly seek fuel-efficient options. The SMG system addresses this need. The system provides a tangible benefit. Riders notice a reduction in fuel consumption.

The FZ S Hybrid faces competition from other 150cc motorcycles. These include models from Honda, TVS, and Bajaj. The bike’s hybrid technology provides a unique selling point. Yamaha relies on this feature to differentiate the FZ S Hybrid.

The bike’s design remains familiar. Yamaha retains the core elements of the FZ S series. This ensures continuity and maintains the bike’s established identity. The company focuses on enhancing existing features.

The SMG system operates automatically. The rider does not need to manually engage or disengage the system. This simplifies the riding experience. The system’s integration is seamless. Riders experience a smooth transition between the engine and the power assist.

Yamaha provides detailed information about the SMG system in the owner’s manual. The manual explains the system’s operation and maintenance. Riders can access this information for a better understanding.

The company’s service centers offer support for the hybrid system. Technicians receive training on the SMG system. This ensures proper maintenance and repairs.