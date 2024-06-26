YouTube’s Stable Volume Feature Now Available on Android and Google TV

YouTube users on Android and Google TV devices can now enjoy a more consistent audio experience thanks to the rollout of the “Stable Volume” feature. This update aims to address the common frustration of fluctuating volume levels when switching between videos or encountering varying audio mixes within a single video.

The feature, previously available on YouTube for Android, utilizes audio analysis to intelligently adjust the volume levels of videos in real time. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments with each video change, allowing users to relax and focus on the content instead of constantly reaching for the remote.

The feature, which was already available on YouTube’s mobile app, has been well-received by users for its ability to create a more seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. Now, users of streaming devices like the Chromecast with Google TV, as well as select smart TVs from brands like Sony, Hisense, and TCL, can also benefit from this feature.

The Stable Volume feature is included in the latest YouTube app update (v4.40.303) and is enabled by default. Users who prefer to manually control the volume can easily disable the feature in the app settings.

While the exact effectiveness of the feature remains to be tested, its positive reception on Android devices suggests a promising solution to the inconsistent volume issue that has plagued YouTube users on streaming devices. The update is a welcome addition for those seeking a seamless and immersive YouTube experience on their Google TV and Android TV platforms.