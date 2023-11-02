Zebronics Introduces Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 with Dual Subwoofers

Zebronics, an Indian IT peripherals and home entertainment company, launched the Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2, marking a significant addition to its product line. The soundbar features dual wireless subwoofers and dual satellite speakers, creating a powerful 650W sound system designed to enhance home audio experiences.

Zebronics announced the release of the Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 soundbar, a notable expansion to its portfolio of home entertainment products. This system introduces dual wireless subwoofers, marking a first for the Indian brand, along with a total output of 650W, aimed at delivering an enriched home theatre experience.

The product combines a triple-driver soundbar with three 75W drivers, two wireless satellite speakers with 75W output each, and two 75W wireless subwoofers. Together, they create a sound output of 625W, with the added benefit of Dolby Audio technology to enhance the sound quality for a comprehensive auditory experience.

Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director of Zebronics, expressed his thoughts on the launch: “With 26 years of heritage, Zebronics has consistently been at the forefront of introducing advanced technology in our products. The launch of the Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 represents a milestone for us as the first Indian brand to incorporate dual wireless subwoofers in a soundbar. This addition to our lineup reaffirms our pledge to provide premium features affordably. With the support of Dolby Audio, this soundbar is poised to please home entertainment enthusiasts with its capability to fill the environment with high-quality sound for an authentic cinematic experience.”

The design of the Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 not only focuses on sound quality but also adds to the decor with its RGB lights, enhancing both visual and aural pleasure. It supports a variety of connectivity options, including Bluetooth version 5.3, HDMI (ARC), Optical-in, AUX, and USB. The soundbar is designed to be both wall-mountable and stylish, ensuring it complements any room’s aesthetic.

The ZEB-JUKE BAR 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 will be accessible for consumers through e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, priced at an introductory offer of Rs. 19,999 starting from its launch date.