Zepto Expands Electronics Offering with Apple Product Integration

Zepto, the quick commerce platform, has announced the addition of Apple’s product range to its platform. This expansion aims to strengthen Zepto’s presence in the premium electronics sector, bringing the total number of electronics products available through its sellers to over 5,000. Customers can now order iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories for rapid delivery.

According to Zepto, there has been a significant increase in user interest in Apple products on the platform, with over a million searches in the past 30 days for items like the recently launched iPhone 16E, AirPods 4, and iPads. This demand has driven Zepto to collaborate with its sellers to include Apple’s portfolio, offering a faster and more convenient shopping experience for premium technology.

Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head of the Electronics Category at Zepto, stated that this move makes premium technology instantly accessible, changing how consumers purchase high-value gadgets. He also acknowledged the collaboration with sellers in making this expansion possible.

This development follows a trend in the quick commerce space, with competitors like Blinkit having already started delivering Apple products. Zepto’s entry into this segment reflects the growing demand for immediate access to electronics and other high-value items through rapid delivery services.

The iPhone 16E, the entry-level model in the iPhone 16 series, was announced by Apple on February 19, 2025, and became generally available on February 28, 2025. Its inclusion in Zepto’s offerings highlights the platform’s commitment to providing the latest technology to its users. While specific details about the AirPods 4 and the latest iPad models available on Zepto were not detailed in the provided information, the platform indicated a wide assortment would be available.

Zepto’s expansion into premium electronics indicates a strategic move to cater to a broader customer base and capitalize on the increasing demand for quick delivery of technology products.