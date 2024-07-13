Zomato Introduces Order History Deletion Feature Amidst User Demand

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, has recently launched a new feature allowing users to delete their order history on the app. This update comes after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to a user’s request on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The User’s Plea

In December 2023, a user named Karan tagged Zomato on X, expressing his frustration over not being able to delete his order history. Karan mentioned that he was considering stopping his late-night orders because his wife could see them on the app.

Zomato’s Response

Seven months later, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal replied to Karan’s post, announcing the introduction of the order history deletion feature. Goyal stated that the feature was being rolled out “on popular demand” and apologized for the delay in implementing it due to the complexities involved in updating multiple systems and microservices within the app.

Feature Rollout

While the feature is not yet available to all users, Zomato is actively working to make it accessible to everyone. This move has sparked various reactions on the internet, with users sharing their thoughts and speculations about the implications of this new feature.

The Internet Reacts

The Zomato CEO Unveils Feature To Delete Order History On App announcement has generated significant interest online. While some users have questioned the motives behind Karan’s original complaint, others have humorously suggested that “incognito mode” might be the next feature Zomato introduces. Overall, the introduction of this feature has sparked a lively discussion on social media platforms.

Zomato’s decision to introduce the order history deletion feature showcases the company’s responsiveness to customer feedback and its commitment to providing a user-friendly experience. While the feature’s long-term impact remains to be seen, it has undoubtedly sparked a conversation about privacy and convenience in the realm of food delivery apps.