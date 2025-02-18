Zomato Launches Nugget: AI-Powered Customer Support for All

Zomato introduces Nugget, a no-code, AI-powered customer support platform. Businesses can now easily build and manage AI-driven chatbots for faster, more effective customer service.

Zomato has launched Nugget, a new no-code, AI-powered customer support platform. This platform allows businesses to build and manage AI-driven chatbots without requiring any coding expertise. Nugget aims to simplify and improve customer service interactions.

The platform offers a drag-and-drop interface, pre-built templates, and machine learning capabilities. These features enable businesses to create customized chatbots that can handle a variety of customer inquiries. Nugget integrates with existing systems and offers analytics to track chatbot performance.

Zomato developed Nugget internally to manage its own high volume of customer support requests. The company found success with the platform and decided to offer it to other businesses. They believe Nugget can help businesses of all sizes improve their customer service operations.

“We built Nugget to address our own challenges with customer support,” says a Zomato spokesperson. “We realized other businesses faced similar issues. We decided to share our solution.”

Nugget’s AI capabilities allow chatbots to understand natural language and provide personalized responses. The platform learns from each interaction, improving its ability to handle complex queries over time. This reduces the need for human intervention in many cases.

The no-code aspect of Nugget is a key feature. Businesses can create and deploy chatbots without needing programmers. This lowers the barrier to entry for smaller businesses that may not have technical resources.

Nugget offers several benefits:

24/7 availability: Chatbots can provide support around the clock.

Improved customer satisfaction: Faster and more accurate responses lead to happier customers.

Faster and more accurate responses lead to happier customers. Data-driven insights: Nugget provides analytics to understand customer behavior and improve chatbot performance.

Zomato emphasizes the ease of use of the Nugget platform. The company offers training materials and support to help businesses get started. They believe any business can benefit from using Nugget, regardless of size or industry.

The platform is designed to handle a wide range of customer support tasks, including answering questions, resolving issues, and providing information about products and services. Nugget can also be used to collect feedback and conduct surveys.

Zomato believes Nugget will change how businesses interact with their customers. The company sees AI as the future of customer support. They are committed to developing Nugget further and adding new features.

“We are constantly working to improve Nugget,” says the Zomato spokesperson. “We want to make it the best customer support platform available.”

The launch of Nugget comes as more businesses look to AI to improve efficiency and customer experience. Zomato is positioning itself as a leader in this space. The company’s experience with its own customer support operations gives it a unique understanding of the challenges businesses face.

Nugget is available now to businesses of all sizes. Zomato offers different pricing plans based on usage. The company encourages businesses to try Nugget and see how it can improve their customer support.

Zomato’s move into the customer support platform market is a significant development. It shows the company’s ambition to expand beyond its core food delivery business. Nugget has the potential to become a major player in the customer support space.

The platform’s no-code interface, AI capabilities, and focus on ease of use make it an attractive option for businesses looking to improve their customer service. Zomato’s reputation and experience in the tech industry give Nugget credibility.

The success of Nugget will depend on several factors, including its ability to meet the needs of different businesses, its pricing, and the level of support Zomato provides. However, the platform has the potential to make a real difference in how businesses interact with their customers.