Zomato Uses Nostalgia to Promote 10-Minute Food Delivery

Zomato, the online food ordering and delivery platform in India, has launched a new marketing campaign for its Zomato Quick service, which promises food delivery within 10 minutes. The campaign features four short video advertisements that playfully reference the popular Bollywood song “Ek Do Teen.”

The core of the campaign revolves around the speed of Zomato Quick. Each film humorously depicts the journey of food from a restaurant to a customer’s doorstep, using a modified version of the iconic song that stops at “Dus” (ten) to highlight the 10-minute delivery timeframe. The company aims to connect with consumers by tapping into nostalgia and showcasing relatable scenarios where people crave quick food.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head at Zomato, commented on the campaign, stating that the company recognizes the current consumer demand for rapid solutions. He emphasized that Zomato Quick aims to meet this expectation by delivering hot and fresh food in just 10 minutes.

Zomato has curated the menus available through the Quick service to include dishes that can be prepared quickly. This allows the platform to deliver food from nearby restaurants to customers within a significantly shorter time. Sawhney explained that the campaign adopts a fun and nostalgic approach using the well-known “Ek, Do, Teen, Char” song to convey the message of convenience and speed. He added that the company’s goal is to create advertisements that entertain and bring a smile to viewers rather than feeling like traditional ads.

The campaign will utilize a wide range of channels to reach its target audience. These include digital and social media platforms, over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, in-app promotions within the Zomato app, out-of-home advertising such as billboards, print advertisements, collaborations with social media influencers, and innovative packaging.

Zomato Quick is currently available in 15 cities across India. The service aims to bring the speed associated with quick commerce to the online food ordering experience, allowing customers to receive meals from local restaurants in a very short time. According to Zomato, Quick facilitates the fast discovery and delivery of favorite meals from participating restaurants.