ZTE Axon 60 Ultra Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dual Satellite Connectivity

Discover the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, dual satellite connectivity, and a triple 64MP camera setup.

ZTE has officially launched the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra, equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and featuring innovative dual satellite connectivity. This latest smartphone from ZTE aims to set a new standard in the premium mobile market with its combination of high-end specifications and groundbreaking features.

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is a powerhouse, incorporating the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is known for its superior performance and efficiency. This processor is designed to handle extensive computing tasks effortlessly, supporting enhanced AI capabilities and offering robust 5G connectivity. Additionally, the phone boasts a large 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display, delivering vivid colors and de blacks with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and viewing​ .

One of the most notable features of the Axon 60 Ultra is its dual satellite connectivity, a function powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Satellite technology. This feature allows users to send and receive messages in areas without cellular coverage, providing a critical communication link in emergency situations​.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, including a 108 MP main camera complemented by a 50 MP telephoto and a 50 MP ultrawide lens, capable of 8K video recording. The front hosts a 32 MP camera, suitable for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharges. It offers ample storage options with configurations up to 512 GB and includes up to 12 GB of RAM, addressing the needs of the most demanding apps and multitasking requirements.

In terms of photography, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra does not disappoint. It is equipped with a versatile triple camera system, each with 64-megapixel resolution, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto options. This setup ensures high-quality images in various lighting conditions, and the phone is capable of recording video in up to 8K resolution​​.

The device also supports fast charging, with a robust 5000 mAh battery that can be charged up to 80% in just 25 minutes, making it ideal for users on the go​. Moreover, the phone is fitted with multiple sensors, including an under-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass, enhancing its utility and security​.

Despite its many advanced features, ZTE has managed to keep the design sleek and manageable, with a thickness of only 9.9mm and a weight of 169 grams, ensuring it feels comfortable in hand​​.