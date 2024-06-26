Zupee Celebrates India’s Love for Ludo with Star-Studded Campaign

Zupee, India’s premier skill-based Ludo platform, has launched a new campaign titled “Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game,” showcasing the enduring appeal of Ludo, a traditional board game beloved across the nation. The campaign, featuring Bollywood celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol, depicts the game’s evolution from the ancient times to the digital era.

A Journey Through Ages

The campaign illustrates Ludo’s journey through various historical periods, from the stone age and royal courts to the black and white era and the vibrant retro years. It concludes with today’s digital rendition, where players can engage in skill-based versions of Ludo through Zupee’s platform, with the added thrill of winning real money.

Celebrity Endorsements Enhance Campaign Reach

The ensemble cast, each representing a different era, adds a unique flavor to the campaign, emphasizing that Ludo has been an integral part of Indian culture through the ages. “Zupee’s innovative approach in adapting this classic game into a skill-based digital format while retaining its joyful essence is commendable,” said Saif Ali Khan.

Sunil Grover remarked, “It’s been a fantastic experience working with fellow artists to blend humor and nostalgia, presenting Ludo in a contemporary format while celebrating its historical significance.”

Comprehensive Campaign Across Multiple Platforms

Conceptualized and produced by Leo Burnett India, the campaign is set to cover a wide array of media, including television, digital platforms, print, radio, and outdoor advertisements. A series of short films are also planned to further engage the audience and broaden the campaign’s impact.

CEO’s Vision for Ludo’s Legacy

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, shared his vision for the campaign, “Ludo has been a unifying game for generations in India. Our campaign aims to highlight this legacy while introducing the game to the digital landscape, merging traditional gameplay with modern competitive elements.”