Zupee Turns IPL Sixes into Rewards with New Campaign

Online skill-based gaming platform Zupee has announced its ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). As an Associate Sponsor of IPL on Star Sports, Zupee will offer users rewards on its Ludo platform for every six scored during live IPL matches. The ‘Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka’ offer aims to enhance fan engagement by connecting real-time cricket action with in-app prizes.

During each IPL match, every six hit on the field will trigger a virtual cricket ball within the Zupee app. Users can interact with this virtual ball to unlock bonuses and prizes in real time. This initiative integrates Zupee’s Ludo game with the excitement of IPL, making each six a rewarding event for players on the platform.

To promote the campaign, Zupee has partnered with former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and K. Srikanth, along with sports presenter Jatin Sapru. They feature in a series of advertisements that draw parallels between exciting moments in cricket and the experience of playing Ludo online. The campaign highlights how fans can stay engaged with the spirit of cricket even during breaks in the action or on rainy days by playing on Zupee.

A Zupee spokesperson stated that the company is pleased to be part of IPL 2025. The ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign, with its ‘Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka’ offer, seeks to deepen the connection between fans and the game by providing immediate rewards for key moments. The spokesperson added that this partnership aligns with Zupee’s goal of combining entertainment with opportunities to win.

Zupee’s campaign represents a move to integrate media strategy, creative content, and product features to create a more interactive experience for IPL fans. By focusing on the ‘Super 6’ moment, Zupee aims to leverage contextual messaging and real-time rewards to increase brand visibility and user engagement.