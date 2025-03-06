Zyler.ai Launches AI-Driven Marketing Analytics Platform to Help Businesses Adapt to the Cookie-less Future

Zyler.ai, an emerging name in AI-powered analytics, has officially launched its advanced marketing analytics platform aimed at redefining how businesses gather insights in a digital landscape moving away from third-party cookies. With Google expected to discontinue support for third-party cookies by early 2025, Zyler.ai offers an alternative solution to help businesses collect and analyze data without relying on outdated tracking methods.

Simplifying Marketing Analytics for Modern Businesses

Marketing teams today often depend on several different analytics tools, leading to inefficiency and complexity. On average, teams work with at least five platforms and spend over six hours each week navigating through various dashboards. Zyler.ai addresses this challenge by merging these fragmented tools into a single, user-friendly interface powered by artificial intelligence, making it easier to uncover meaningful insights.

“Currently, 63% of marketers do not have a clear strategy to operate in a world without third-party cookies,” said Suryansh Jaiswal, Co-founder and Growth Lead at Zyler.ai. “Our platform reduces both the time and expense associated with analytics by up to 98%, enabling anyone — regardless of their technical expertise — to become proficient in marketing analytics.”

Notable Features of the Zyler.ai Platform

One-click AI Insights: Extract meaningful data from multiple sources instantly without complex configurations.

Unified Dashboard: Combine data from Google Analytics, LinkedIn, Meta Ads, and other platforms into one centralized interface.

First-Party Data Utilization: Optimize insights using first-party data as third-party cookies phase out.

Theme-based Contextual Insights: Focus on content performance within specific themes and topics, rather than individual user tracking.

Quick Integrations: Connect data sources within minutes using the self-service setup, with no technical knowledge required.

Positive Initial Market Response

Since its initial soft launch, Zyler.ai has experienced rapid organic growth, attracting businesses from numerous countries across six continents. Despite minimal marketing investments, the platform has gained popularity among corporate teams and digital marketing agencies. User engagement levels are significantly higher than typical industry standards.

Additionally, Zyler.ai secured a spot in the top 10 on Product Hunt, signaling strong interest from the global marketing and analytics community.

The platform follows a freemium pricing model, with a fully-featured subscription available for $99 per seat — a significantly lower price point compared to enterprise-grade analytics solutions, which often start at $1,000 per month.

Tailored for a Future Without Cookies

With Google’s plan to eliminate third-party cookies in early 2025, businesses face growing pressure to adopt new ways to measure and analyze marketing performance. Zyler.ai offers a future-ready platform that focuses on deriving insights from available data, rather than tracking individual users.

“Most traditional analytics tools depend heavily on technical know-how and tracking techniques that are quickly becoming obsolete,” said Dipankar Sarkar, Co-founder and AI Lead at Zyler.ai. “We developed Zyler.ai to work seamlessly within the current environment while being prepared for the privacy-first internet of tomorrow.”