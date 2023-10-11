BenQ Unveils the V5000i: A New 4K RGB Laser TV Projector for Enhanced Cinematic Viewing

BenQ has launched the V5000i, a 4K RGB Laser TV Projector designed to enhance the home entertainment experience. The V5000i focuses on delivering accurate color precision and high-quality audio, making it a suitable alternative to large screen TVs in spaces like expansive living rooms. Equipped with a Google-certified Android TV, the V5000i provides users with easy access to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, eliminating the need for external devices. Additionally, this smart projector offers support for voice assistants, mirror casting, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Key Highlights:

Exceptional Color Accuracy: With 95% BT 2020 and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the V5000i produces accurate colors. The CinematicColor technology ensures that images are displayed naturally and authentically.

Apart from the built-in Google-certified Android TV, the V5000i projector supports voice assistants, mirror casting, and can be connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Installation Flexibility: The V5000i boasts a throw ratio of 0.252 and provides options such as auto screen fit, manual screen fit, and ceiling mounting due to its 2D keystone correction. It also offers HDMI eARC compatibility for external 5.1/7.1 speakers.

The V5000i’s debut marks a significant step for BenQ in the realm of RGB laser TV technology. The inclusion of CinematicColor technology allows the projector to cover 95% of the BT 2020 color spectrum and 98% of DCI-P3, providing viewers with vibrant and true-to-life visuals.

Beyond visuals, the V5000i houses an integrated 40W speaker system composed of dual 5W tweeters and dual 15W woofers, aiming to offer users a comprehensive audiovisual experience.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, commented on the release, “The V5000i signifies an important development in home entertainment technology. Our team has worked diligently to meet the needs of our users. The V5000i Laser TV projector aims to redefine home cinema by bringing top-notch screen experiences directly to users.”

Price and Availability: