Canon India Expands Broadcast Capabilities with New Camera & Controller

Canon India launches 4K remote PTZ camera controller and indoor camera, enhancing broadcast workflows and livestreaming capabilities

Canon India, a leader in digital imaging, announced the launch of two new products: the RC-IP1000 remote camera system controller and the CR-N100 indoor remote PTZ camera. These additions bolster Canon’s presence in India’s broadcasting and video production sectors.

Key Highlights:

RC-IP1000: Streamlines remote video production, manages up to 200 cameras, compatible with industry standards.

Streamlines remote video production, manages up to 200 cameras, compatible with industry standards. CR-N100: Compact 4K PTZ camera for meetings, classrooms, and livestreaming, versatile connectivity.

“As video content demand grows in India, these products offer solutions for efficient remote production,” said Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India. “The RC-IP1000 exemplifies control and ease-of-use, while the CR-N100 promises quality and connectivity for various needs.”

RC-IP1000: Designed for Remote Production

The RC-IP1000 is a dedicated controller designed to simplify remote video production workflows for broadcasters and livestreaming events. Its Multi-Camera Management Application allows users to configure large-scale systems for events like university lectures or concerts.

The controller features intuitive controls, a large touch panel, and supports both IP and serial control for PTZ movements. It’s compatible with 12G-SDI input/output for 4K/60P, IP and HDMI video, and integrates with select Canon camera models.

CR-N100: Indoor 4K Camera for Versatility

The compact CR-N100 indoor remote camera is ideal for meeting rooms, classrooms, and livestreaming setups. It features a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV6 image processing, 4K/30P video capture, and a 20x optical zoom lens. Four scene modes optimize image quality for different subjects and settings.

The CR-N100 supports XC Protocol, RTMP, NDI®|HX, and SRT Protocol for flexible integration into production environments. It can even function as a webcam via USB connection with a PC. Canon’s Multi-camera Management Application enables control of up to 200 cameras.

Pricing and Availability

Both the RC-IP1000 and CR-N100 are currently available in India. The RC-IP1000 is priced at INR 7,00,000/- and the CR-N100 is priced at INR 2,50,000/-.