Excitel Offers Special Valentine’s Day Internet Plans

Excitel has introduced a special Valentine’s Day internet offer, providing speeds of 200 and 300 Mbps starting at INR 424. The promotion includes 20 free OTT subscriptions, such as Sony Liv and Zee5, under its Kickstarter plan. The offer is available from February 12 to 18, 2024.

Key Highlights:

High-Speed Internet: Plans offer speeds up to 300 Mbps.

Affordable Pricing: Rates start at INR 424 for a 12-month subscription.

Extensive OTT Access: Includes 20 free OTT subscriptions, featuring platforms like Sony Liv, Zee5, and ALT Balaji.

Limited Time Offer: Available from February 12 to 18, 2024.

Excitel’s latest Valentine’s Day plan is an extension of its Kickstarter plan, designed to enhance home entertainment. Customers can choose between two speed options: up to 200 Mbps for INR 424/month and up to 300 Mbps for INR 474/month, both on a 12-month subscription basis. The offer aims to provide users with a comprehensive entertainment package, facilitating a variety of content consumption at home, including movie marathons and quality time with loved ones.