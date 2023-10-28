Hikvision India Introduces New ANPR Cameras at TrafficInfraTech Expo 2023

Hikvision India unveiled their Multilane ANPR Cameras and Radar Assisted ANPR Cameras at the 2023 TrafficInfraTech Expo. The expo, one of Asia’s most significant on Traffic, Transportation Technology, and Smart Mobility, took place from 10-12 October at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Key Highlights:

Release of Hikvision’s Multilane ANPR Cameras and Radar Assisted ANPR Cameras.

Presentation of Transportation Security Systems and Intelligent Traffic Management solutions.

Inclusion of a multilane 3D Radar with a detection range of up to 150 meters.

TrafficInfraTech Expo was inaugurated by prominent figures including Shri Subhendu Sinha and Shri Vinay Kumar Singh.

Concurrently held Smart Mobility Conference 2023, centered on ‘Enabling New Mobility’.

TrafficInfraTech Expo, a prominent event in the transportation sector, hosted industry leaders, government representatives, and delegates. The expo showcased a plethora of solutions tailored to the needs of the transportation industry, including those from Hikvision India. The exhibition became a platform for presenting novel technologies and solutions to key stakeholders.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO of Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the significance of the Transportation Sector’s growth and the necessity for innovative security solutions. He stated, “We are offering the Smart Transportation and Intelligent Traffic Management Solutions for the key stakeholders of the transportation sector.”

Hikvision displayed a range of products and solutions at the TrafficInfraTech Expo, such as Command Control, UVSS, Enforcement Solution, Smart Parking Solution, and more.

The concurrent Smart Mobility Conference 2023 covered an array of topics in transportation, traffic management, and smart cities. Mr. Rajiv Arora of Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. participated in a panel discussion and shed light on the latest Transportation Security Solutions from Hikvision India.

The TrafficInfraTech Expo served as a networking forum, ending with a robust representation from India’s transport sector.