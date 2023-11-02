India’s boAt Develops New Neckband IP with Government CoE

In a significant development for India’s electronics industry, boAt Labs, the R&D division of boAt, has announced the creation of a new indigenous Neckband Intellectual Property (IP). This breakthrough was achieved in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, highlighting the growing capabilities of Indian firms in the technology sector.

Key Highlights:

boAt Labs has introduced a new indigenous Neckband IP, marking a milestone for the Indian electronics industry.

The Neckband IP was developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, in partnership with the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

CoE, supported by MeitY and housed at CDAC, Noida, aims to foster an ecosystem for designing innovative electronic products.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICEA was signed to enhance partnerships and leverage expertise.

This development signifies a shift towards increased domestic value addition and reduced dependence on foreign design houses.

In a notable announcement today, boAt Labs, the research and development wing of Imagine Marketing Limited, unveiled its newly developed indigenous Neckband Intellectual Property (IP). This development not only propels boAt Labs to the forefront of the Indian audio wear category but also underscores the burgeoning potential for homegrown innovation within the nation’s electronics sector. The IP was crafted in tandem with the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) of Mobile Enhancements, a facility established by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Situated within the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in Noida, the CoE boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure and is instrumental in assisting Indian companies like boAt in cultivating a robust design ecosystem. The establishment of this Centre has been pivotal, providing essential resources and expertise needed for innovation.

Last year, boAt had solidified its commitment to innovation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ICEA, becoming the first consumer lifestyle electronics company to utilize the CoE’s resources for developing Indigenous IP. The resulting Neckband IP is poised to offer a significant advantage to Indian brands and consumers, featuring a blend of optimal Bill of Material (BOM), system-on-chip (SoC) selections, and algorithmic enhancements to elevate user experience in audio and call quality.

The strides made by boAt Labs are reflective of a broader initiative to bolster India’s domestic electronics manufacturing capabilities, aiming to position the country as a globally competitive player in the industry. This new IP stands to reduce India’s historical reliance on international sources for electronic product designs, democratizing the availability of high-quality Neckband design for Indian manufacturers.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Mr. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman at ICEA, remarked, “The development of the neckband IP is a testament to the creativity, design, and innovation of the Indian electronics industry.” The sentiment was echoed by Mr. Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO at Imagine Marketing Limited, who emphasized the company’s dedication to nation-building through such innovative endeavors.

Naveen M Hiremath, Head of boAt Labs, expressed pride in this achievement, recognizing it as a crucial step for the Indian electronics industry. The involvement of the CoE, under the leadership of Mr. Ramashish Ray and his team, was particularly noted for their essential contribution to the successful development of the Neckband IP. This collaborative effort underscores a growing trend of self-reliance and indigenous development in India’s technology sector, aligning with the nation’s broader economic and industrial goals.