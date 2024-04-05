Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series: An all-rounder charging powerhouse launching on April 12th

Infinix is all geared up to launch the much-awaited Infinix Note 40 Series, which is expected to set new standards in smartphone design and display. The series is said to be a perfect blend of elegance and innovation, promising to offer an unparalleled user experience. According to reliable sources, the series is set to debut in India on April 12.

The Note 40 Pro Series boasts a thrilling feature – the X1 Cheetah Charging Chip that delivers fast charging speeds without impacting battery life. The series also features Muti-Mode FastCharge – Low-Temp, Hyper and Smart. With Hyper Charge Note 40 Pro+ users will be able to charge up-to 50% in 8 minutes*. The Note 40 Pro is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, whereas the Note 40 Pro+ is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W charging. The series also feature 20W wireless MagCharge support.

At the forefront of the series’ design is a striking 3D 6.78’ Curved Amoled Display that offers unparalleled elegance and comfort. Featuring 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz instant touch sampling rate, the display is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors, deep blacks, and bright whites. Moreover, the Note 40 Series boasts a unique and premium design, highlighted by a shining metal exterior with a premium vegan leather and glass finish and a distinctive 55-degree golden curvature. The series is designed to be both stylish and durable, with Corning glass protection and will come in 2 color variants- Vintage green and Titan gold.

Overall, the Infinix Note 40 Series promises to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry, offering a perfect blend of style, durability, and advanced features.