Moto G54 5G Review: Your go-to budget smartphone

Motorola is on a roll, with the recent release of two G series smartphones, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. After our review of the Moto G84 5G, we now have the Moto G54 in our sights.

The Moto G52 was a standout bestseller last year in the sub-Rs 15,000 category, and the Moto G54 5G aims to carry that torch forward. Priced at Rs 15,999, this new iteration boasts a large LCD panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, a substantial battery, and more. The question on everyone’s mind: can the Moto G54 live up to the legacy set by its predecessor? Our review has the answers.

Moto G54 5G Specifications

Before starting with the Moto G54 5G review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor

Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Software: Android 13, MyUX

Android 13, MyUX Main Camera: 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide

50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide Selfie Camera: 16MP

16MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 6,000 mAh, non-removable

6,000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 33W fast charging

Design & Display

Motorola has embraced a minimalist design philosophy for most of its smartphones, and the Moto G54 is no exception. This device boasts a squared-off build, featuring a flat plastic frame that seamlessly connects the front glass to the plastic backplate. While it may not have the flashy appeal of some other devices in its segment, the subtle color choices, including Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue, give it a modern touch.

The rear of the phone houses a substantial camera island that accommodates the dual-camera setup and LED flash, with the iconic Motorola logo at the lower part. The backplate also features an etched texture that enhances grip and in-hand comfort.

Holding the Moto G54 imparts a sense of sturdiness and ergonomic comfort, despite its relatively lightweight build at 192g. This is quite remarkable considering it packs a substantial 6,000mAh battery. Turning the device over reveals its expansive display, featuring a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout and somewhat larger bezels compared to the G52.

The button placement is straightforward, with the right side housing the volume rockers and the power button, which also functions as a fingerprint scanner. On the left side, you’ll find the SIM tray. The bottom of the phone hosts the USB-C port, primary microphone, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the speaker unit, while the top houses the secondary microphone along with Dolby Atmos branding.

The Moto G54 boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it’s a step down from the 90Hz pOLED panel on the Moto G52, the LCD panel delivers good quality and natural colors with HDR support. However, access to HDR content is currently limited to the YouTube app.

By default, the display has slightly saturated colors, but users can adjust this in the display settings. Although it lacks an always-on display, Motorola has included a ‘peek display’ feature, allowing users to view notifications from the lock screen.

To enhance the content viewing experience, the Moto G54 features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast and reliable security.

Software and Performance

In terms of software, the Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin overlay. Motorola has stayed true to the stock Android experience, making only subtle adjustments to certain settings. Notably, the phone arrives with a minimal selection of pre-installed apps, which is quite rare in today’s smartphone landscape. However, you will still find apps like Candy Crush, Magic Tiles 3, Facebook, Flipkart, and more, but these can be easily uninstalled.

For those looking to customize the user interface, the Moto G54 offers full Material You theming support, allowing system icon colors to change dynamically based on the wallpaper. Additionally, the device features an Always-on Display, opening up various personalization options. Motorola has always been keen on gesture controls, and you get a comprehensive set of gestures on the G54.

Shifting our focus to performance, the Moto G54 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Dimensity 7020 belongs to MediaTek’s new generation of mobile SoCs and is somewhat comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 found in the Moto G84. This chip is well-suited for most everyday tasks and handles day-to-day activities with ease. In our tests, the phone achieved a score of 463,729 on the Antutu V10 benchmark, 890 points in the single-core test, and 2,325 points in the multi-core Geekbench 6 test.

When it comes to gaming performance, the Moto G54 5G provides a decent experience. The device can handle light to medium-level gaming titles without significant issues. Popular games like Asphalt 9 Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG run smoothly, maintaining frame rates between 30fps and 60fps.

Camera and Battery

The Moto G54 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens that also serves as the go-to sensor for macro and depth shots. Additionally, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of camera performance, the 50MP primary camera delivers rich and detailed shots in well-lit conditions. The dynamic range is consistently good, although there are occasional instances of inconsistency. The ultra-wide sensor leans towards cooler tones, and its performance is on par with competing devices.

The camera setup struggles in low-light environments, which is expected in a budget smartphone. However, the inclusion of a Night mode helps reduce noise in darker settings, although the camera’s less advanced image signal processor (ISP) faces challenges.

Portrait shots turn out well with vibrant color tones and effective depth mapping. The 16-megapixel selfie camera captures detailed photos but tends to introduce red tones in low-light conditions. In good lighting, it produces decent and usable photos.

Regarding battery life, the Moto G54 5G offers an average screen-on time (SoT) of around seven hours, thanks to its substantial 6,000mAh battery. Charging the device from 1% to 100% takes just under two hours using the provided 33W adapter.

Moto G54 5G Review – The Verdict

Priced at INR 15,999, the Moto G54 5G proves to be a versatile performer. It opts for a clean and minimalist design, excelling in performance thanks to the Dimensity 7020 SoC while maintaining a user-friendly software experience and impressive battery life.

However, there are areas that could benefit from enhancement. Providing just a single Android version update falls short for long-term usability; committing to at least two years would be more ideal. Additionally, the main sensor’s low-light performance requires refinements.

In summary, the Moto G54 is a top choice if you’re working with a tight budget under INR 15,000 and are satisfied with the features it brings to the table.