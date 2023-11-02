Motorola Announces Discounts on Select Smartphones in Flipkart Sale

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Motorola has made a significant announcement for its customers. Starting 1st November, various models from the Motorola lineup, including the edge 40 neo and moto g54 5G, are available at discounted prices for a limited period. This sale event offers Indian consumers an opportunity to access the latest smartphone technologies at reduced costs.

Key Highlights:

Motorola’s edge 40 neo and moto g54 5G models headline the sale with considerable discounts.

The motorola edge 40, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor and an IP68 rating, is listed at Rs. 26,999.

The moto g54 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for its two variants, boasting the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and a 6000mAh battery.

The moto e13, offering 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, is on sale for Rs. 7,499, making it highly affordable.

The newly launched motorola edge 40 neo is available starting at Rs. 22,999, while the moto g84 5G with a Pantone color finish is priced at Rs. 18,999.

The sale event will be active from 2nd November to 11th November 2023.

The sale on Motorola smartphones coincides with the festive occasion of Diwali, presenting prospective buyers with a chance to upgrade their devices. The offers extend to various models, each catering to different segments of consumers.

The motorola edge 40 is distinguished by its slim design and high-grade durability with an IP68 rating. The sale price is Rs. 26,999, a reduction from its regular listing. This model is notable for its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor and a high-definition curved display.

Motorola emphasizes the moto g54 5G, which they position as a high-performance device in the affordable segment. The device’s configurations include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Both variants are equipped with a large 6000mAh battery and an enhanced camera system with Optical Image Stabilization.

The moto e13 is advertised as the most affordable option, equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is available for Rs. 7,499. It aims to provide a cost-effective solution for consumers looking for essential smartphone functionalities coupled with sufficient performance capabilities.

The newly introduced motorola edge 40 neo also takes the spotlight with claims of being the lightest IP68 rated 5G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant. The moto g84 5G, priced at Rs. 18,999, offers a unique aesthetic with a vegan leather finish in the Pantone Color of the Year for 2023.

Additional discounts and offers from the Flipkart platform may apply during the sale period, encouraging consumers to avail of the promotional prices. The sale is a strategic move by Motorola to bolster its presence in the competitive Indian smartphone market, offering feature-packed devices at more accessible price points during one of the country’s most celebrated festivals.