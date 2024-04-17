OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition: A Vibrant New Entrant in India’s Smartphone Arena

Explore the newly launched OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition in India: Features 18GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 100W charging, and vibrant aesthetics!

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition, launched on October 5, 2023, is the latest spectacle in OnePlus’s arsenal, promising not just a visual treat but top-tier technical prowess designed to cater to both gadget enthusiasts and everyday users. As OnePlus introduces this vibrant variant in India, here’s everything you need to know about the new smartphone.

Aesthetic and Design

True to its name, the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition features a stunning Solar Red color that stands out with its vibrant hue. This design choice is not just about looks but also about making a statement, positioning the OnePlus 11R as both a fashion icon and a powerhouse device.

Power and Performance

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition is not just about good looks. It comes packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers a configuration of 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. This setup ensures that the phone can handle everything from daily tasks to high-end gaming without a hitch. Enhanced by a cooling system, the device is tailored to keep performance smooth and efficient even during extended use.

Display and Visuals

The device boasts a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, providing users with a 1.5K resolution that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and viewing experiences. This is complemented by a peak brightness of 1450 nits, making the screen readable in various lighting conditions, and HDR10+ support ensures high-quality visuals for media consumption.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition’s triple camera setup. It features a primary 50 MP wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. This setup is equipped with Optical Image Stabilization and can record up to 4K video, making it versatile for different photography needs.

Battery and Charging

The phone is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can charge the device fully in just about 25 minutes, ensuring that you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time on the go.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at ₹45,999, the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition is now available for purchase through Amazon, OnePlus.in, and other retail partners. As a launch special, OnePlus offers a ₹1,000 instant bank discount and a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 for early buyers​​.

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition not only enriches the brand’s portfolio but also sets a high standard for future launches. With its striking design, robust performance, and competitive pricing, OnePlus is poised to capture the attention of smartphone buyers across India.