Xiaomi Unveils “Human x Car x Home” Smart Ecosystem at MWC 2024

Xiaomi introduced its “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 2024, signaling a new era in technology integration. The ecosystem, highlighted by the international debut of the Xiaomi SU7, aims to merge personal devices, smart home products, and automobiles into a seamless connectivity experience. This approach is designed to enhance user interactivity and create a unified smart living environment.

Key Highlights:

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Xiaomi revealed its latest innovation, the “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem. This initiative seeks to redefine the integration of technology in users’ lives, connecting personal devices, smart home products, and automobiles into a cohesive system. Daniel Desjarlais, Director of Communications at Xiaomi International, emphasized the company’s focus on user-centric innovation and the aim to provide a comprehensive connectivity experience.

The ecosystem also features the Xiaomi SU7, described as a vehicle that integrates fully with Xiaomi’s smart ecosystem. The SU7 embodies the company’s advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, including an integrated battery, autonomous driving capabilities, and a smart cabin.

In addition to the SU7, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 14 Series and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, along with various AIoT devices aimed at enhancing the smart living experience. A partnership with Leica has allowed Xiaomi to improve its mobile imaging capabilities, as seen in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and other flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi’s contributions to robotics were also highlighted with the presentation of CyberDog 2, a bio-inspired quadruped robot that demonstrates the company’s capabilities in creating advanced, interactive technology.

The company’s commitment to sustainability was reaffirmed, with initiatives aimed at reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 and a strong focus on recycling and environmental protection. Xiaomi’s efforts in this area include participating in the GE100% initiative for renewable energy adoption and launching a robust electronic waste recycling program.

Through these innovations and commitments, Xiaomi aims to not only advance technology integration but also contribute to a sustainable future, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to smart living and environmental responsibility.