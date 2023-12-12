2023’s Standout Smartphones: A Year in Review

2023 has been a significant year for smartphone technology, with several notable releases offering advanced features and innovative designs. Let’s review some of the year’s top smartphones, showcasing their key attributes and unique selling points.

Key Highlights:

The OPPO Find N3 Flip introduced a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen, a triple-camera setup, and fast charging with a 4300mAh battery.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G featured a 64MP telephoto portrait camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Enco Air3 Pro TWS earbuds presented the world’s first bamboo fiber diaphragm and LDAC technology for improved audio quality.

OPPO A79 5G combined a lightweight design with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, dual speakers, and a 50MP AI camera.

The Reno10 Pro 5G showcased a 120Hz OLED 3D curved display, a triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC.

OPPO Find N3 Flip: The OPPO Find N3 Flip, with its 3.26-inch vertical cover screen, offers a blend of style and practicality. It features a Flexion hinge that reduces creases on the foldable display, which is certified for durability. The phone’s camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the phone also boasts 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging for its 4300mAh battery. Available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black, the Find N3 Flip is priced at INR 82,999.

Reno10 Pro+ 5G: The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers a high-quality camera system, including a 64MP telephoto portrait camera and a 32MP low-light front camera. Its 120Hz AMOLED display provides an immersive viewing experience. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and cooling mechanisms for stable performance. The 100W SUPERVOOC technology can charge its 4,700mAh battery rapidly. This smartphone is available at INR 54,999.

Enco Air3 Pro TWS: The Enco Air3 Pro TWS earbuds feature a bamboo fiber diaphragm, LDAC technology, and 49dB adaptive noise cancelling. They offer a personalized audio experience with Golden Sound 2.0 and an IP55 rating for durability. Priced at INR 4,999, these earbuds provide up to 30 hours of music playback.

OPPO A79 5G: The OPPO A79 5G, available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black, combines a stylish design with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display and a powerful camera setup. It runs on the MediaTek 6020 SoC and has 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. Priced at INR 19,999, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Reno10 Pro 5G: The Reno10 Pro 5G offers a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved display and a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, it has enhanced cooling for better performance. Available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey, it is priced at INR 37,999.