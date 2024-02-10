Alexa’s Expanding Influence in Indian Smart Homes

Amazon reports a significant uptick in the use of Alexa for controlling smart home devices in India, marking the tech giant’s growing footprint in the country’s smart home sector. Over the last three years, there has been a 200% increase in smart home devices connected to Alexa, alongside a 100% rise in requests to Alexa for managing compatible appliances. This growth coincides with Alexa’s sixth anniversary in India, celebrated with discounts of up to 50% on Echo smart speakers and Alexa-enabled smart home combos.

Key Highlights:

Smart home device connections to Alexa in India surged by 200% in the past three years.

Requests to Alexa for controlling smart home appliances doubled over the same period.

Amazon offers up to 50% discounts on Echo smart speakers and smart home combos to mark Alexa’s sixth anniversary.

Echo smart speakers lead as the starting point for 80% of Alexa’s smart home users in India.

The selection of Alexa-compatible smart home devices has grown by 12% in the last year, including offerings from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Hindware, and Atomberg.

New Alexa app features and products like the Alexa Connect Kit smart bulb from Wipro enhance user convenience.

In the six years since its launch in India, Alexa has become an integral part of many Indian households, facilitating simpler daily routines and smarter homes. Today, devices equipped with Alexa, such as Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks, are found in homes across 99% of India’s pin codes, from both metro and non-metro areas. The collaboration between Amazon and various brands has expanded the selection of smart home appliances compatible with Alexa. This, combined with increased consumer awareness, has led to a 200% increase in the number of smart home devices connected to Alexa in India over the past three years.

The use of Alexa for controlling compatible smart home appliances has also seen a 100% increase during this period. This includes a wide range of commands in English, Hindi, or Hinglish for operating smart lights, plugs, fans, TVs, security cameras, ACs, water heaters, and air purifiers. The most common request involves controlling lighting, with a notable 37% rise in the past year in the use of Alexa for controlling smart fans and ACs.

Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager at Amazon Devices, India, highlighted the significant evolution of the smart home sector in India, crediting voice technology as a key driver. Gupta expressed optimism about the growing trend towards smart living and Amazon’s commitment to continuous innovation in this area.

The smart home industry in India has seen innovation with locally relevant devices such as smart tube lights, ceiling fans, IR blasters, and smart strips. The available selection of Alexa-compatible devices has expanded, making the setup of a smart home more accessible.

To enhance the usefulness of smart home features, Amazon has introduced new functionalities and products, including a redesigned Alexa app for easier control, the Alexa Connect Kit for simple smart bulb setup, and new capabilities like Wake-up Lighting and timed actions for smart devices.

In celebration of Alexa’s sixth anniversary in India, Amazon is offering significant discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Alexa smart home combos, providing an opportunity for more customers to start or expand their smart home setups.