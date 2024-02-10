Alexa’s Rising Popularity Among Indian Families with Young Kids

Amazon revealed insights into how Alexa and Echo smart speakers have become integral to Indian families, particularly those with young children under 8 years. The data indicates a significant interaction with Alexa’s kid-friendly features, including interactive games, quizzes, nursery rhymes, and educational content. Additionally, smart home and productivity features are highlighted as tools that assist parents in managing daily tasks more efficiently.

Key Highlights:

Families with young children interact with Alexa twice as much as other users.

There is a 15% increase in requests for kids’ music over weekends.

Indian folktales are highly requested, with stories like Akbar Birbal, Tenali Raman, and Panchatantra being favorites.

Alexa offers a variety of child-friendly features such as interactive games, quizzes, and educational content.

Smart home features help parents simplify daily tasks.

Alexa has been a part of Indian households for six years, offering a range of uses that cater to both entertainment and practical needs. According to Amazon, there’s a noticeable preference for Alexa among parents with young kids, who show a higher level of interaction with the device compared to other users. This trend is especially evident during weekends, with a notable increase in requests for music suitable for children. Popular songs among kids include “Baby Shark,” “Lakdi Ki Kathi,” “Johnny Johnny Yes Papa,” “Wheels on the Bus,” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” Additionally, there’s a strong interest in Indian folktales, particularly those narrated in Hindi.

Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India, shared insights from parents about Alexa’s role in their families, emphasizing its utility in providing educational and entertaining content for children while also aiding parents in their daily routines. A study conducted by Kantar for Amazon in March 2023, involving over 750 parents across major Indian cities, supports this, indicating that Alexa helps reduce screen time among children and contributes positively to their learning and independence.

To mark Alexa’s 6th anniversary in India, Amazon is offering significant discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Alexa smart home combos from February 9 to 11, 2024. These promotions include up to 50% off on certain products, allowing families to incorporate Alexa into their homes at a reduced cost.