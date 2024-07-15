Apple’s India Triumph: Soaring Sales Reach ₹64,000 Crore, Fueled by iPhone Demand

Apple Inc.’s remarkable growth in India’s smartphone market continues to make headlines, with annual sales reaching a record-breaking ₹64,000 crore ($8 billion). This impressive figure marks a substantial 33% increase from the previous year, solidifying India’s position as a crucial market for the tech giant.

The driving force behind this surge in revenue is undeniably the skyrocketing demand for Apple’s iconic iPhones. These premium devices have captured the hearts and wallets of Indian consumers, contributing to more than half of Apple’s total sales in the country. The company’s strategic move to establish two flagship stores in India further demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence and catering to the growing appetite for Apple products.

Moreover, Apple’s investment in India extends beyond retail. The company has significantly ramped up its manufacturing operations within the country, making India its second-largest manufacturing hub for iPhones after China. In the last fiscal year alone, Apple assembled a staggering ₹1,12,000 crore ($14 billion) worth of iPhones in India, contributing significantly to the country’s economy and cementing its role in the global supply chain.

As India’s smartphone market continues to expand rapidly, Apple’s success story in the country serves as a testament to the company’s ability to adapt and thrive in diverse markets. With a strong focus on both retail and manufacturing, Apple is poised to maintain its upward trajectory in India, further solidifying its position as a dominant player in the global tech landscape.

