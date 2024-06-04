Best Gaming Phones to Buy Under ₹30,000 in June 2024

Discover the best gaming phones under ₹30,000 in June 2024, including Poco F5, Realme 11 Pro+, and Infinix GT 10 Pro, offering top-notch performance and features for gamers.

As gaming continues to gain popularity, the demand for affordable yet powerful gaming smartphones is on the rise. For gamers on a budget, there are several excellent options under ₹30,000 that offer impressive performance, displays, and battery life. Here are the top picks for June 2024:

Poco F5 5G

The Poco F5 5G stands out with its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, making it a robust choice for gaming. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals for fast-paced games. The phone also includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, coupled with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, which is more than adequate for casual photography needs.

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme’s 11 Pro+ is another solid contender, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. It boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s gaming capabilities are enhanced by its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. For gamers who also enjoy photography, the 200MP primary camera offers exceptional clarity and detail. The device supports 100W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime between gaming sessions.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, providing ample space for games and other media. The 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures you can game for extended periods without worrying about battery life. The phone’s design and build quality also make it a stylish choice for gamers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, is known for its excellent gaming performance. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers a balanced mix of performance and efficiency. The 5000mAh battery with fast charging support ensures you can keep playing your favorite games without frequent interruptions.

Honor 90

For those who prefer a balance between gaming and photography, the Honor 90 is a great option. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a 6.60-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with a substantial 5000mAh battery. Its standout feature is the 200MP rear camera, ideal for users who want high-quality photos along with their gaming device.

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and features a 6.50-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it a capable device for gaming. The phone’s 4500mAh battery supports fast charging, and its slim design makes it comfortable to hold during long gaming sessions.

These phones provide a range of options for gamers looking for high performance without breaking the bank. Each model offers a unique set of features, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this price segment.