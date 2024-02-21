BluSmart and Tata Power Forge Partnership for Renewable Energy

BluSmart, an Indian eMobility ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has entered into a multi-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, to source green power. This collaboration aims to decarbonize mobility on a large scale and support India’s net-zero goals.

Key Highlights:

BluSmart will source 30 MW capacity from Tata Power’s 200 MW Solar PV power plant in Rajasthan.

This partnership aims to eliminate Scope 2 emissions from BluSmart’s EV charging infrastructure.

BluSmart becomes the first Indian mobility player to achieve zero emissions.

The company operates nearly 6,000 EVs and has completed over 12 million all-electric trips.

BluSmart has raised USD 200 million in growth capital and secured USD 210 million in EV asset financing.

The agreement enables BluSmart to procure renewable energy for its operations, marking a significant step toward reducing the carbon footprint of its all-electric ride-hailing fleet and charging stations. TPTCL, with its Category-I Trading License, is positioned to assist customers in optimizing energy costs and achieving sustainability objectives. The Green Energy Open Access Rules facilitate this transition, allowing BluSmart to support its infrastructure with entirely clean electricity.

Punit Goyal, Co-founder of BluSmart, emphasized the partnership’s role in affirming the company’s dedication to combating climate change and achieving zero-emissions status. This move towards 100% renewable energy is critical for maintaining the global 1.5°C temperature goal and promoting sustainable transportation.

Tarun Katiyar, CEO of Tata Power Trading Company, highlighted the importance of clean energy adoption and expressed commitment to assisting various industries in reaching their renewable energy goals through sustainable and affordable solutions.

This partnership between BluSmart and Tata Power Trading Company not only represents a significant advancement in sustainable mobility but also sets a precedent for other industries to follow in the pursuit of decarbonization and environmental responsibility.