boAt’s Blackmail Brother Academy: A Raksha Bandhan with a Hilarious Twist

boAt's Blackmail Brother Academy, led by Gulshan Grover, adds a hilarious twist to Raksha Bandhan. Playful blackmail for better gifts!

This Raksha Bandhan, boAt, India’s leading audio and wearable brand, is shaking up tradition with a playful “Blackmail Brother Academy” (BBA) campaign. The iconic Bollywood villain, Gulshan Grover, reprising his role as ‘Kabira’ from the classic film Hera Pheri, takes center stage in this mischievous and memorable initiative.

From Cliché Gifts to boAt Products

The campaign humorously addresses the common Raksha Bandhan scenario where sisters often receive lackluster gifts from their brothers. boAt and the OG Bad Man, Gulshan Grover, aim to change that narrative by offering a lighthearted “Blackmailing Course” for sisters.

A Masterclass in Playful Blackmail

In a dramatic tutorial video, Kabira, in his signature villainous style, teaches sisters how to playfully blackmail their brothers for better gifts. The film, complete with overlay effects and visuals, encourages sisters to demand boAt products this Rakhi season.

Personalized Blackmail Messages with BH.AI

boAt takes personalization a step further with its BH.AI microsite. Leveraging AI technology, the platform generates unique blackmail messages from the Blackmailer Professor himself. These videos, addressing brothers by name and playfully threatening to reveal their secrets, add a fun and effective element to the campaign.

A Raksha Bandhan Filled with Laughter and boAt Gifts

“Ye course complete karne se har devi ko prasad milega aur apka bhaiya babu se zyada aapka dhyan rakhenge.” (“ये कोर्स पूरा करने से हर देवी को प्रसाद मिलेगा और आपका भैया बाबू से ज्यादा आपका ध्यान रखेंगे।”)

With the Blackmail Brother Academy, boAt promises a Raksha Bandhan full of laughter, light-hearted mischief, and the assurance of better gifts.

“A playful twist on Raksha Bandhan, our Blackmail Brother Academy is all about making this festive season fun and memorable,” says Aman Gupta, CMO & co-founder of boAt.