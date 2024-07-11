Boston Levin Infinity Smartwatch Review: An In-Depth Look at the Pros and Cons of This Affordable Smartwatch

Boston Levin Infinity Smartwatch Review: A budget-friendly smartwatch packed with features like AMOLED display, 60+ sports modes, and health tracking, but with a shorter battery life than advertised.

The Boston Levin Infinity smartwatch is designed for both functionality and style, catering to a broad audience with its sophisticated features and robust design. Having spent considerable time with the Boston Levin Infinity, I’m here to delve into each aspect of its performance, design, and features to help you decide if it’s the right smartwatch for your lifestyle.

Design and Display

I have to say, the Boston Levin Infinity’s 1.85-inch AMOLED display is a real standout feature. The colors are vibrant and the resolution (380*420 IPS) is crisp, making everything super easy to read even in bright sunlight. The full-screen touch display is very responsive, and the zinc alloy frame with the toughened glass makes the watch feel sturdy and look great.

It’s a good size too – 463911.8mm might sound big, but it sits nicely on my wrist and doesn’t feel bulky at all. The silicone strap is really comfortable, even after wearing it all day. Plus, it’s adjustable, so it should fit most people without any issues.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the design of the Boston Levin Infinity. It’s a stylish and functional watch that I can see myself wearing every day, whether I’m working out or just going about my daily routine.

Software and Performance

Let me tell you, the Boston Levin Infinity isn’t just another smartwatch, it’s a multi-functional marvel that excels in the software department. With a whopping 60+ sports modes, it’s like having a personal trainer on your wrist, no matter what your workout of choice is. I’ve taken it on runs, swims, and even to yoga, and it tracked everything flawlessly.

The Bluetooth calling and voice control features are pretty slick, especially when I’m on the go and can’t be bothered to dig out my phone. I also love that it has NFC for contactless payments, which makes grabbing a quick coffee so much easier. And the password unlock is a nice touch for security. As a woman, I really appreciate the physiological cycle tracker, which is a feature you don’t see on a lot of smartwatches.

The ability to customize the watch face is the cherry on top. It’s fun to switch things up depending on my mood or what I’m wearing. Now, it’s not all sunshine and roses. The battery life could be better, especially if you’re a heavy user like me. And while the watch face customization is cool, the selection of pre-set watch faces is underwhelming, and the customization options are somewhat limited. The interface can also be a bit laggy at times, which can be frustrating.

The Boston Levin Infinity is a decent smartwatch with some great features, but it’s not without its flaws.

Connectivity Features

One thing I really appreciate about the Boston Levin Infinity is how well it plays with my smartphone. I have an Android, but it works seamlessly with iOS devices too. As long as you have Android 4.4+ or iOS 9.0+, you’re good to go. The Boston Fit app is where you control everything, and it connects to the watch via Bluetooth 5.0. The connection is super quick and hasn’t dropped on me once.

I love that I get all my notifications right on my wrist. Whether it’s a text, a Facebook update, an Instagram alert, or a WhatsApp message, I never miss a beat. It’s really convenient, especially when I’m at work or working out.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The comprehensive tracking features are what set the Boston Levin Infinity apart. It does not just count steps but also monitors heart rate, sleep patterns, sedentary behavior, mileage, and even blood oxygen levels. The accuracy of the heart rate and SpO2 sensors seemed reliable, which is paramount for those who need to monitor these metrics for health reasons.

Battery Life and Extras

I have to say, I’m pretty underwhelmed by the battery life on this thing. They claim 18 days of normal use, but I’m barely getting a week out of it. And forget about those 60 days on standby, I’ve never seen it last more than a few weeks without needing a charge. At least it charges fairly quickly in a couple of hours, but who wants to be constantly plugging in their watch?

Price and Value

The Boston Levin Infinity smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,449, making it a budget-friendly option in the smartwatch market. With features like an AMOLED display and extensive health tracking that are usually seen in more expensive models, this smartwatch offers great value for its price.

Boston Levin Infinity Smartwatch: Pros and Cons

Pros

Vibrant AMOLED Display: The 1.85-inch display offers vivid colors and crisp resolution, enhancing readability even in bright conditions.

Robust Design: Crafted with a zinc alloy frame and toughened glass, the watch boasts durability while maintaining a stylish look.

Comfortable Wear: The silicone strap is comfortable for all-day wear and suits various wrist sizes with its adjustable feature.

Extensive Sports Modes: Over 60 sports modes make it a versatile tool for fitness enthusiasts, tracking different activities accurately.

Cons

Battery Life: Despite claims of long battery life, it only lasts about a week on heavy usage, which is less than expected.

Interface Performance: Users may experience occasional lagginess in the interface, which can detract from the smooth operation.

Limited Customization: The options for customizing the watch face are somewhat restricted, and the available pre-set designs may not meet everyone’s preferences.

Conclusion

The Boston Levin Infinity smartwatch offers an impressive set of features at an affordable price point. Its vibrant AMOLED display, comprehensive health tracking capabilities, and seamless smartphone connectivity make it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a stylish and functional smartwatch.

However, it’s important to be aware of its drawbacks, such as the underwhelming battery life, occasional lagginess, and limited watch face customization options. Overall, the Boston Levin Infinity offers great value for its price, but it’s important to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.

Best Buy Link!

Boston Levin Infinity Smartwatch FAQs

Q: What is the screen size and type of the Boston Levin Infinity?

A: The Boston Levin Infinity boasts a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 380*420 pixels.

Q: Is the watch comfortable to wear?

A: Yes, the watch features an adjustable silicone strap that is comfortable for all-day wear.

Q: How many sports modes does the Boston Levin Infinity support?

A: The smartwatch supports over 60 sports modes, catering to a wide range of activities.