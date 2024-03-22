Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launches Globally

Experience the thrill of Call of Duty: Warzone on the go with the global launch of Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android. Dive into iconic maps like Verdansk and enjoy cross-progression with console and PC versions.

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has finally made its global debut on March 21, 2024, marking a significant moment for fans of the franchise worldwide. This release introduces the classic battle royale experience to mobile platforms, allowing players to dive into the action from virtually anywhere.

Key Highlights:

Official Release Date: The game officially launched worldwide on March 21, 2024, for both iOS and Android devices.

Pre-Registrations Milestone: Warzone Mobile has seen a massive interest, with over 50 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch.

Cross-Progression Features: Players can enjoy cross-progression with console and PC versions of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, including shared player, weapon, and Battle Pass XP.

Maps and Modes: The game features iconic maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island, supporting up to 120 players in classic battle royale mode and 48 players in the faster-paced Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island.

Optimized Mobile Experience: Designed specifically for mobile, the game offers tight gunplay, strategic depth, and a range of weapons and vehicles, all optimized for touch controls and mobile performance.

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game designed specifically for mobile devices. Players will parachute into an expansive map and compete to be the last squad standing. Along the way, they’ll scavenge for weapons, gear, and vehicles, as well as engage in frenetic firefights.

The mobile version shares many elements with its console and PC counterpart, including mechanics like the Gulag, Buy Stations, and Contracts. This creates a seamless experience for players familiar with the mainline Warzone experience.

What to Expect from Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises to deliver the intense, fast-paced action that the franchise is known for, adapted for mobile gameplay. With Verdansk and Rebirth Island at players’ fingertips, the game brings beloved maps back into play, optimized for mobile devices. The inclusion of cross-progression with other Call of Duty titles such as Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 ensures that players can continue their progression seamlessly across platforms.

The game’s launch is not just a nostalgic return to favorite maps but also introduces new elements tailored for mobile gameplay. Players can expect regular updates and new content, keeping the game fresh and engaging. Additionally, the unified Call of Duty technology allows for shared social features, friend lists, chat channels, and a unified Battle Pass across different platforms, creating a connected experience for players.

Reception and Pre-Registration Success

The beta version of Warzone Mobile received generally positive reviews, highlighting the game’s potential in the mobile gaming landscape. By reaching 15 million pre-registrations in September 2022 and surpassing 50 million by February 28, 2024, Warzone Mobile became the fastest pre-registered Activision Blizzard King mobile game on Google Play, indicating a strong demand and enthusiasm from the gaming community.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile represents a significant expansion of the franchise, bringing the cherished Call of Duty battle royale experience to mobile audiences worldwide. With its global launch, players now have the opportunity to engage in the high-stakes, action-packed gameplay of Warzone on their mobile devices, making the game more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience.