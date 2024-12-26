Carens EV and Syros EV: Kia’s Next Affordable Electric Cars for India?

26/12/2024
Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Carens EV and Syros EV
Kia to launch Carens EV and Syros EV in India by 2026, offering affordable electric alternatives with substantial driving ranges.

Kia is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with the introduction of two more affordable models, the Carens EV and the Syros EV. These upcoming EVs are expected to enhance Kia’s presence in the Indian market, providing consumers with cost-effective alternatives to the existing premium models, the EV6 and EV9.

Upcoming Affordable EVs from Kia

The Carens EV is anticipated to make its debut in India by mid-2025, around June, followed by the launch of the Syros EV in early 2026. Both models represent Kia’s strategy to diversify its electric offerings beyond the high-end segment. Currently, the EV6 is available for Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom), and the EV9 has been launched at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). Both models are imported as completely built units (CBUs).

Strategic Manufacturing and Market Potential

Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units, will be the production hub for both the Carens EV and the Syros EV. The introduction of these vehicles is expected to significantly boost Kia’s sales volume in India.

Anticipated Features and Market Competition

The Carens EV, derived from one of Kia’s most popular multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in India, is likely to target a range of nearly 500km on a full charge, making it a strong contender in the market. On the other hand, the Syros EV, recently unveiled in its gasoline version, is projected to offer a range of around 450km. These vehicles will compete with other popular electric models like the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV400, broadening the choices available to Indian consumers looking for sustainable and affordable vehicles.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
View all stories
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro