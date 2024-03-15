CASIO Launches MJ-120GST Calculator for Simplified GST Calculations

CASIO’s MJ-120GST is a new calculator designed to simplify GST calculations, marking a significant advancement in business calculators in India. The device features five dedicated keys for the different GST slabs, enhancing efficiency in financial operations for traders, retailers, and businesses.

Key Highlights:

MJ-120GST features five dedicated keys for GST slabs: 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.

Users have the option to modify GST rates as required, facilitating easy and quick calculations.

The calculator is powered by both batteries and solar energy, suitable for office use or mobility.

It offers a large display and a 200 Step Check for complex calculations.

Available for INR 595 at stationery stores, Casio India Shop, and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.



Since its launch, CASIO’s MJ-120GST has been recognized in India for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and specific design to meet the needs of those dealing with GST. This calculator is one of the first in the world to offer five keys pre-configured with the current GST slabs, allowing for easy and fast calculations of values with or without GST. The MJ-120GST’s dual power sources, solar energy and batteries, along with its large display and capability for complex calculations, make it a versatile tool for any business, shop, or office involved in GST-related financial transactions. Designed to aid in seamless GST calculations and to make tax filing less stressful, the MJ-120GST is positioned as a valuable asset for navigating financial challenges. It is priced at INR 595, making it accessible to a wide range of users, and is available at nearby stationery shops, Casio India Shop, and leading e-commerce platforms.