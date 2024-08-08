ControlZ Launches Refurbished iPhone 14 at Affordable Prices

ControlZ launches refurbished iPhone 14 starting at Rs. 41,399. Save up to 10% with Mobikwik and 5% with One Card. 18-month warranty and 100% battery health.

ControlZ, a major player in the refurbished smartphone market, has launched the refurbished iPhone 14 on its website. The company aims to offer consumers a high-quality, affordable alternative to buying a new iPhone.

The refurbished iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 41,399 and comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Customers can save up to 10% using Mobikwik and an additional 5% with One Card. The phone is available in a variety of colors, including Blue, Purple, Midnight, Red, and Yellow.

Each device undergoes rigorous quality checks and comes with an 18-month warranty, ensuring 100% battery health. The refurbished iPhone 14 is delivered in premium packaging with high-quality adapters and power cables. ControlZ’s expert technicians meticulously restore each device to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

“We are excited to introduce the refurbished iPhone 14 to our customers,” said Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ. “At ControlZ, we aim to make the latest technology accessible at unbeatable prices. This launch represents our commitment to delivering top-tier innovation and style without the high cost.”

The refurbished iPhone 14 is a great option for consumers who want a high-quality smartphone without the high price tag. Visit ControlZ’s website today to place your order.