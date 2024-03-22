Digital Trust Divide Grows in Enterprises, DigiCert Finds

A recent study by DigiCert, Inc. highlights the growing divide between organizations excelling in digital trust and those falling behind. The 2024 State of Digital Trust Survey reveals key insights into how enterprises around the globe are managing digital trust, with significant disparities in performance and preparedness for future challenges.

Key Highlights:

The top third of enterprises, labeled as ‘leaders’, exhibit significant advantages in revenue, digital innovation, and employee productivity.

Leaders are better equipped to handle outages and incidents, are more prepared for Post Quantum Cryptography, and leverage IoT benefits more effectively.

The bottom third, known as ‘laggards’, struggle in these areas, showing poor performance in digital innovation benefits and facing more issues with system outages and compliance.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, a notable percentage of leaders are prepared for Post Quantum Computing challenges compared to laggards.

The survey emphasizes the importance of digital trust in the face of an expanding threat landscape and increasing remote work.

The DigiCert 2024 State of Digital Trust Survey, conducted in collaboration with Eleven Research, sampled over 300 IT, Information Security, and DevOps senior and C-level managers from large enterprises across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The findings underscore the critical role digital trust plays in enterprise success and operational resilience.

Growing Importance of Digital Trust in APAC

The survey particularly sheds light on the situation in the APAC region, where 83% of digital trust leaders did not face compliance issues, compared to 80% of laggards. Moreover, leaders are significantly more prepared to confront the emerging threat of quantum computing, with 56% ready compared to just 7% among laggards.

Armando Dacal, Group Vice President APJ at DigiCert, emphasized the foundational need for digital trust in the evolving APAC landscape. Organizations leading in digital trust demonstrate superior performance and are better positioned to thrive amidst changing industry standards and regulatory requirements.

The Challenge for Middle-ground Organizations

The study also highlights a concern for organizations in the middle of the spectrum. These entities, neither leaders nor laggards, may possess a false sense of security that prevents proactive measures in digital trust management. The gap between leaders and laggards presents an urgent call to action for these organizations to prioritize digital trust or risk falling behind.

Conclusion and Strategic Imperatives

Digital trust remains a strategic imperative for businesses aiming to navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape successfully. The survey advocates for a comprehensive approach to digital trust, encompassing industry standards compliance, managing digital trust technologies lifecycle, and extending trust into digital ecosystems.

Organizations are urged to recognize the significant benefits of effective digital trust management, including reliable uptime, reduced data compromise risks, and enhanced user trust.