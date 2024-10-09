Diwali Discounts: Save Big on Apple Macs and iPhone 16

Grab festive discounts on Apple devices! Up to ₹10,000 off Macs, ₹5,000 off iPhone 16. Limited time offer. Shop now!

As the festive season illuminates India, Apple is adding to the cheer with a promotional campaign offering enticing discounts on a wide range of its coveted devices. Running from October 3rd to December 31st, this initiative aims to make Apple products more attainable for consumers looking to celebrate with a tech upgrade.

Macs: A Festive Treat with Rs 10,000 Cashback

Apple is extending a generous Rs 10,000 instant cashback on its Mac lineup, encompassing both laptops and desktops. This deal sweetens the appeal of the recently launched M3 MacBook Air, alongside the powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. For those seeking a desktop experience, the Mac Studio and the sleek 24-inch iMac are also included in this offer.

M3 MacBook Air: Experience the latest Apple silicon with a Rs 10,000 discount on the M3 MacBook Air, starting at Rs 99,900. This lightweight powerhouse is perfect for both work and play.

Experience the latest Apple silicon with a Rs 10,000 discount on the M3 MacBook Air, starting at Rs 99,900. This lightweight powerhouse is perfect for both work and play. MacBook Pro: Unleash your creativity and productivity with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (starting at Rs 1,69,900) or the 16-inch MacBook Pro (starting at Rs 2,49,900), both available with a Rs 10,000 cashback.

Unleash your creativity and productivity with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (starting at Rs 1,69,900) or the 16-inch MacBook Pro (starting at Rs 2,49,900), both available with a Rs 10,000 cashback. Mac Studio: For professionals demanding top-tier performance, the Mac Studio (starting at Rs 2,09,900) becomes even more appealing with the Rs 10,000 instant cashback.

For professionals demanding top-tier performance, the Mac Studio (starting at Rs 2,09,900) becomes even more appealing with the Rs 10,000 instant cashback. iMac: Elevate your workspace with the vibrant 24-inch iMac (starting at Rs 1,34,900), now available with a significant Rs 10,000 price reduction.

iPhone 16 Series: Capture Festive Moments with Rs 5,000 off

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 16 series, is also part of this festive celebration. All models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, come with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000.

iPhone 16: Starting at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 16 offers a compelling combination of features and performance, made even more attractive with the Rs 5,000 discount.

Starting at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 16 offers a compelling combination of features and performance, made even more attractive with the Rs 5,000 discount. iPhone 16 Plus: Enjoy a larger display and enhanced battery life with the iPhone 16 Plus (starting at Rs 89,900), now more accessible with the festive discount.

Enjoy a larger display and enhanced battery life with the iPhone 16 Plus (starting at Rs 89,900), now more accessible with the festive discount. iPhone 16 Pro: Step up to the iPhone 16 Pro (starting at Rs 1,19,900) and experience pro-grade cameras and cutting-edge technology, all while saving Rs 5,000.

Step up to the iPhone 16 Pro (starting at Rs 1,19,900) and experience pro-grade cameras and cutting-edge technology, all while saving Rs 5,000. iPhone 16 Pro Max: For the ultimate iPhone experience, the iPhone 16 Pro Max (starting at Rs 1,44,900) offers the largest display and most advanced features, now with a Rs 5,000 price advantage.

Unlocking the Festive Savings

To avail these exciting offers, customers simply need to use eligible credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank during checkout. The discounts are applicable on purchases made through Apple’s online store and at their physical retail locations in New Delhi (Saket) and Mumbai (BKC).

Beyond the Discounts

This festive season, Apple is not only offering direct discounts but also creating a holistic shopping experience. While specific details may vary, customers can anticipate potential benefits like:

No-Cost EMI options: Making it easier to finance their Apple purchases with flexible payment plans.

Making it easier to finance their Apple purchases with flexible payment plans. Trade-in programs: Allowing customers to exchange their older devices for credit towards a new purchase.

Allowing customers to exchange their older devices for credit towards a new purchase. Bundled offers: Potentially including complimentary accessories or subscriptions to services like Apple Music or Apple TV+.

With a combination of attractive discounts and potential added benefits, Apple is making this festive season a particularly opportune time for Indian consumers to embrace the Apple ecosystem.