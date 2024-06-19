Flipkart’s Mega June Sale: iPhone 15, Pixel 8a, and More at Lowest Prices Ever

Today, June 19th, marks the final day of Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza Sale, presenting a last-minute opportunity to acquire a new smartphone at a reduced price. The sale encompasses a wide range of models, from premium smartphones to entry-level options, all available with discounts. Additional benefits include bank card discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers.

Top Smartphone Deals to Consider

iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is currently listed at its lowest-ever price, with the 128GB model priced at Rs 67,999. This can be further reduced to Rs 64,599 using the Flipkart Axis Credit card.

Google Pixel 8a: The base model (8GB/128GB) of the Pixel 8a starts at Rs 49,999, while the higher-end 8GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 56,999, down from its original price of Rs 59,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: The newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available from Rs 20,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, a reduction from its original price of Rs 22,999. The sale for this model starts today at 12 PM (noon).

Nothing Phone (2a): The Nothing Phone (2a) starts at Rs 21,849 using the Flipkart Axis Credit card. The higher-end 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 25,649.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: The mid-range Infinix GT 20 Pro (8GB/256GB) is listed at Rs 24,999 but can be purchased for Rs 21,849 using a Flipkart Axis Credit card.

This list represents just a fraction of the available deals. Consumers are encouraged to explore the full range of options on Flipkart before the sale concludes today.