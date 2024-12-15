Gadgets Weekly: Samsung S24 Enterprise Edition, Epson Printer, & More

Explore the latest in personal tech with Gadgets Weekly! From Samsung's Enterprise Edition smartphones to Epson's high-volume label printer, discover the hottest new gadgets.

This week’s Gadgets Weekly explores the latest in personal technology, featuring new releases from Samsung, Epson, Blaupunkt, Portronics, Panasonic, and others. From smartphones to security cameras, portable tyre inflators to earphones, and much more, here’s a roundup of the latest gadgets to hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition

Samsung has launched Enterprise Editions of its Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra smartphones. These business-focused devices come with a 12-month Knox Suite subscription, providing defence-grade security, simplified device management, and comprehensive OS control. Enterprise Edition users also benefit from extended support, including up to 7 years of firmware updates and a 3-year warranty. Powered by 8GB or 12GB RAM, and featuring 256GB storage, the Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition phones prioritize security and longevity for business users.

Epson CW-C8050 Label Printer

Epson’s new CW-C8050 label printer is designed for high-volume printing, making it ideal for businesses. With high-yield ink packs that eliminate the need for frequent cartridge replacements, this printer can produce up to 3,000 labels per day. The CW-C8050 utilizes PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology and UltraChrome DL Inks to ensure vibrant, durable labels with sharp text and accurate barcodes.

Panasonic i-PRO AI-Powered Surveillance Cameras

Panasonic introduces two new AI-powered surveillance cameras: a High Zoom Bullet Camera and an X-series Camera. The High Zoom Bullet Camera offers 10x and 30x zoom options, with resolutions ranging from 2MP to 4K. It features AI-driven object detection and long-range IR capabilities for low-light conditions. The X-series Camera boasts AI on-site learning, allowing users to train the camera to recognize specific objects. Both camera models are designed to enhance security in various settings, including traffic monitoring, perimeter surveillance, and manufacturing facilities.

Portronics Vayu 5.0 Portable Tyre Inflator

The Portronics Vayu 5.0 is a cordless, user-friendly portable tyre inflator. With a simple interface, users can easily select inflation modes for cars, bikes, cycles, and balls. The device automatically shuts down at the desired pressure level, preventing over-inflation. Equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery and a variety of nozzles, the Vayu 5.0 offers versatility and convenience for inflating various items.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ TWS Earphones

Blaupunkt’s BTW300 Moksha+ TWS earphones feature Active Noise Cancellation to minimize background distractions. Each earbud has two microphones, one for capturing the user’s voice and the other for analyzing ambient noise. With a built-in LED display indicating battery capacity, the Moksha+ offers up to 50 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Asus to Launch Copilot PCs at CES 2025

Asus plans to unveil its new lineup of Copilot PCs at CES in early 2025. The range will include AI-powered laptops, Mini PCs, and desktops designed for both consumers and businesses. Asus aims to provide seamless AI integration for more intuitive and efficient user experiences.

Reliance-BPL-Harman LED TV

Reliance Retail, in partnership with BPL and HARMAN, has launched a new series of Home Theatre LED TVs in India. These TVs feature HARMAN’s AudioEFX technology for enhanced sound quality. Available in QLED and Ultra 4K resolutions, the made-in-India TVs offer an affordable home theater experience.

Reliance Jio’s New Recharge Plan

Jio has introduced a new recharge plan priced at Rs 2025, offering 200 days of unlimited 5G and voice calls, along with 500GB of 4G data. The plan also includes partner coupons for various services like AJIO, Swiggy, and EaseMyTrip.

Dayananda Sagar University Joins OPPO’s ‘Generation Green’ Initiative

Dayananda Sagar University in Bengaluru has partnered with OPPO India for its ‘Generation Green’ initiative, which focuses on e-waste management. The program aims to educate students and citizens about responsible e-waste disposal.

NCERT and YouTube Collaborate for Educational Content

NCERT is partnering with YouTube to launch over 200 educational channels. These channels will offer curriculum-aligned content in 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language.

Nothing’s Snake Game Widget

Nothing has released a Snake game widget exclusively for its smartphones. The widget offers a modern take on the classic game, with swipe controls and dynamic challenges.