Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today January 18, 2025: Claim Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning and More

Garena Free Fire MAX is a refined and upgraded version of the original Garena Free Fire, released in 2020. This enhanced version offers improved graphics, better gameplay mechanics, expanded maps, increased player capacity, and new game modes. As players progress, they can personalise their characters and weapons while unlocking exciting rewards. Popular game modes like Battle Royale and Clash Squad cater to diverse player preferences.
What is Garena Free Fire?
Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game available on Android and iOS. Released in 2017, it quickly gained traction, becoming the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019. The Free Fire Max version, launched in 2021, features enhanced graphics, improved sound, and better textures.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today – January 18, 2025
Here are today’s redeem codes with their corresponding rewards:
- FG4TY7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
- FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning
- FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
- FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin
- FWSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword
- FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock + Loot Box – Body Substitution
- FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke (Without Katana) Special Gold Royale Bundle + Rasengan Emote
- BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop – Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle
- NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
- FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring
Important Notes for Players
To successfully redeem codes, ensure your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes. Each code is valid for one-time use and expires in 24 hours, so redeem them promptly to avoid missing out on exciting rewards like the Gamabunta Summoning Emote and 1450 Tokens.
Game Modes and Features
Battle Royale Mode
Players compete on expansive maps with up to 52 players per match. Key maps include Bermuda, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Alpine. The goal is to be the last survivor by looting weapons and resources strategically.
Clash Squad Mode
This 4-player vs. 4-player mode involves a best-of-seven format, where players buy weapons and items at the start of each round. It offers ranked and casual matches on the same maps as the Battle Royale mode.
Lone Wolf and Craftland Modes
Lone Wolf is a variation of Clash Squad, played in a 1v1 or 2v2 format with special rules. In Craftland Mode, players can design custom maps and scripts, allowing greater freedom for creativity.
Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
To claim rewards like the Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning, follow these steps:
- Visit the official website – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
- Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box.
- Click the Confirm button.
- A dialogue box will appear for verification; click ‘OK.’
- Upon successful redemption, claim your rewards via the in-game mail section.