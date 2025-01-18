Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today January 18, 2025: Claim Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning and More

Garena Free Fire MAX is a refined and upgraded version of the original Garena Free Fire, released in 2020. This enhanced version offers improved graphics, better gameplay mechanics, expanded maps, increased player capacity, and new game modes. As players progress, they can personalise their characters and weapons while unlocking exciting rewards. Popular game modes like Battle Royale and Clash Squad cater to diverse player preferences.

What is Garena Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game available on Android and iOS. Released in 2017, it quickly gained traction, becoming the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019. The Free Fire Max version, launched in 2021, features enhanced graphics, improved sound, and better textures.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today – January 18, 2025

Here are today’s redeem codes with their corresponding rewards:

FG4TY7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning

FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle

FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin

FWSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword

FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death

FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock + Loot Box – Body Substitution

FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke (Without Katana) Special Gold Royale Bundle + Rasengan Emote

BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote

FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop – Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle

NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring

Important Notes for Players

To successfully redeem codes, ensure your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes. Each code is valid for one-time use and expires in 24 hours, so redeem them promptly to avoid missing out on exciting rewards like the Gamabunta Summoning Emote and 1450 Tokens.

Game Modes and Features

Battle Royale Mode

Players compete on expansive maps with up to 52 players per match. Key maps include Bermuda, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Alpine. The goal is to be the last survivor by looting weapons and resources strategically.

Clash Squad Mode

This 4-player vs. 4-player mode involves a best-of-seven format, where players buy weapons and items at the start of each round. It offers ranked and casual matches on the same maps as the Battle Royale mode.

Lone Wolf and Craftland Modes

Lone Wolf is a variation of Clash Squad, played in a 1v1 or 2v2 format with special rules. In Craftland Mode, players can design custom maps and scripts, allowing greater freedom for creativity.

Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

To claim rewards like the Super Emote Gamabunta Summoning, follow these steps: